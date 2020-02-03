ANC lawmakers to meet over DP Ruto impeachment

By DAVID MWERE

More by this Author

Members of Parliament allied to Musalia Mudavadi’s Amani National Congress (ANC) are set to meet on Wednesday to take a position on the alleged plot to impeach Deputy President William Ruto.

ANC deputy party leader Ayub Savula, who is also the Lugari MP and the chairman of the ANC Parliamentary Group (PG), confirmed that the meeting will take place at the Panafric Hotel in Nairobi.

“The ANC PG is meant to ensure that the process of impeaching the Deputy President, which includes collection of signatures to support the grounds for removal, goes on smoothly,” he said.

Mr Savula noted that the plan to have the DP removed from office was triggered by a recent scheme to impeach the President when a section of Jubilee legislators allied to the DP met in Naivasha recently.

The Naivasha meeting was spearheaded by the Leader of the Majority and Elgeyo-Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen.

The motion to impeach DP Ruto is being pushed by politicians allied to President Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga. They have accused the DP of being disrespectful of and disloyal to the President.

Advertisement

CHRISTMASS RECESS

Cherangany MP Joshua Kuttuny and his Fafi colleague Abdikarim Osman have already confirmed that the impeachment is expected to take centre stage when MPs supporting it retreat to Nanyuki this weekend for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) meeting.

“I want to tell the likes of Murkomen that they cannot afford to joke with the President. He is the symbol of national unity. The stability of the country revolves around the President. Whatever they are planning in bars and hotels is a waste of time,” he said.

Mr Savula further disclosed that the PG will deliberate on how ANC can work with Jubilee in the National Assembly and Senate when the two Houses resume sittings on February 11 from a long Christmas recess to ensure the President’s agenda succeeds.

On March 9, 2018, Mr Odinga embraced a working arrangement with President Kenyatta through what has now become the famous "handshake" on the steps of Harambee House.