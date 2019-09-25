ANC leader meets Kenyans living in the US

By AGEWA MAGUT

More by this Author

Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi is in the US where he is expected to hold lectures and meet Kenyans in the diaspora to market his 2022 presidential candidature.

On Wednesday, the ANC leader met Kenyans living in Newton, New Hampshire.

He said the recognition Kenyans living abroad get from the government should be commensurate with the great contribution there are making to the country’s social economic development.

“If Kenyans abroad lapse on their contributions back home there will be serious implications on Kenya’s development,” he said.

“We have to take the diaspora very seriously and current policies are not adequate enough to address their needs including investment back home and participation in national issues,” he emphasized.

He said diaspora policies should be formulated with the involved with Kenyans living abroad and they should be policies that are predictable and understood.

Advertisement

The ANC leaders is accompanied by Sabatia MP Alfred Agoi, his Nambale counterpart Bunyasi Sakwa and former Lamu Governor Issa Timamy among other leaders.

Also on the delegation is a team of his strategists for his presidential bid including Secretary General Barrack Muluka.