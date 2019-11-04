By CHARLES LWANGA

More by this Author

Embattled Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa has dragged Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho and his Kilifi counterpart Amason Kingi into her woes as the Directorate of Criminal investigation (DCI) winds up investigations into the fatal shooting of Ganda Ward representative Reuben Katana’s uncle.

Ms Jumwa and her aide Geoffrey Okuto, arrested over the death of Jola Ngumbao after they stormed Mr Katana’s home on the eve of the by-election, have been released on Sh500,000 bail each.

But even as the seven ODM legislators and about 30 MCAs from Kilifi County seek signatures from Malindi residents to have Ms Jumwa recalled, she accused the two governors and some MPs for instigating her arrest.

SELFISH INTERESTS

Speaking at her Kakuyuni home, Ms Jumwa, in an emotional address, said even if she is jailed, she will stand to be counted among the Mijikenda leaders who have fought for their people.

“I’m Aisha Jumwa. I’m a Kenyan and I’m not above the law. I told security agencies to carry out thorough investigations to ensure truth and justice prevail. If I’m found guilty, the law should follow its course to the letter,” she said.

Advertisement

She was referring to Mr Ngumbao’s burial in Pendukiani a week ago attended by ODM Party leader Raila Odinga, the two governors and Coast legislators, during which they criticised the Judiciary for releasing Ms Jumwa and her aide.

Ms Jumwa, who has expressed interest in the Kilifi gubernatorial seat, told off governors Joho and Kingi for engaging in ODM politics instead of development, and of not having area residents’ interests at heart.

“Joho used to be a defender of Coast people’s rights but since the handshake, he has taken a back seat. But I will fight for the rights of the people even if I stand alone,” she said.

MANIFESTO

She also criticised Governor Kingi for siding with other ODM leaders to finish her politically.

But responding to her attacks, Kakuyuni MCA Nixon Mramba, his Jilore counterpart Daniel Chiriba and Mr Katana called on the DCI to speed up the investigations to bring suspects to book.