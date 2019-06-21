By LUCAS BARASA

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has proposed that Kenya should turn to science for a lasting solution to widespread political malpractices.

Dr Mutua said on Friday that this could be the radical move to end the country's "political rot".

The governor said this in his address to graduands during the 33rd ceremony at the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) in Juja, Kiambu County.

“I urge our institutions of higher learning to undertake psychological, behavioural and scientific political research to understand what is wrong with some politicians and come up with a solution,” he said.

SYCOPHANCY

Dr Mutua said it is worrying that some politicians are pushing an agenda of sycophancy and polarisation that is not helping to solve Kenya's problems.

“A medical and scientific solution - a panacea - needs to be found because all is not well," he said.

"We have to admit that there is something wrong with either the environment, culture or, I suspect, the brain of some of these politicians who can comfortably engage in sideshows while our people suffer."

DASHED HOPES

The county boss further said President Kenyatta has been "losing his cool publicly" because of politicians' poor conduct.

Dr Mutua, leader of the Maendeleo Chap Chap Movement, asked the politicians to re-direct their energies to uniting the country and improving lives.

“Our energies should be on uniting the country, growing the economy and initiating maendeleo (development) in a chap chap (quick) way so that Kenyans have better lives and more money in their pockets,” he said.

The governor also said the poor state of Kenya's economy has dashed the hopes of millions of youth frustrated by unemployment and the high cost of living.

“Graduates and others cannot gain employment or credit. The cost of living is going up and there is the feeling that there is no money in circulation. Business owners are concerned. Corruption has become the anthem of the day and taxation of the very poor has been introduced."

"INJECTION"

To reverse the trend, Dr Mutua said, political leaders must be "programmed" to contribute to the betterment of lives.

“The people of Kenya deserve better. They did not study and toil to sit at home, jobless. They need life opportunities," he said.

"This, however, will not be achieved unless we find an injection to recalibrate some of our leaders towards important matters of life."

Dr Mutua also urged universities to commission research to address politicians' "sorry state".

He said millions of Kenyans remain trapped in poverty due to the mindset of politicians who who devote most of their time to self-destructive behaviours.