By RUSHDIE OUDIA

Voters Ugenya constituency go to the polls Friday following nullification by court of the election of their MP.

All is set for the by-election with materials being distributed to the 112 polling stations in the constituency.

Candidates threw in all their weight in last minute door to door campaigns.

For ODM, it’s about saving face after its win in the last General Election was contested in court. And then we have the fringe parties who want to teach the big boys a political lesson.

The constituency has 57,008 registered voters according to the latest statistics by the IEBC. It is these votes that four candidates from different political parties will be scrambling for Friday, in their hopes to be declared winner by Ugenya returning officer Vincent Saitabau.

ODM’s Christopher Odhiambo Karani, the former MP, is seeking to reclaims his seat, snatched from him by the courts after a successful petition by Mr David Ochieng of Movement for Democracy and Growth (MDG).

Daniel Juma of Grand Dream Development Party and Third Way Alliance’s Brian Omondi Onyango are also eyeing the seat.