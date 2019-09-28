By GEORGE SAYAGIE

More by this Author

Eviction of families living in Maasai Mau took centre stage during the burial of former Transport and Licensing board Chairman Hassan ole Kamwaro in Olngenjemi village in Narok North Sub-county.

Kamwaro agitated for conservation of the Mau and political leaders who attended his burial voiced their support for the restoration of the water tower and called on the Cabinet Secretary for Environment and Forestry Keriako Tobiko not to relent in the fight to save Mau.

BBI PUSH

But former Prime Minister Raila Odinga skipped the Mau issue to address historical injustices suffered by the Maasai community through the ages that have led them to lose land to other communities and the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) which he said will bring about changes in the country’s leadership system.

Mr Odinga said the BBI proposals would provide the best way to stop election-related violence and ethnic polarisation.

He argued that a parliamentary presidential system would not only tame an imperial presidency but also create institutions that work for the country while giving members of minority groups opportunities to rise to power.

Advertisement

“A parliamentary system is viewed as a better way to raise the majority threshold in a country where tribes view each other with suspicion in the race for power,” said Raila.

He also accused some leaders of distributing dirty cash to buy wheat in Narok and taking them as donations to churches ahead of the deadline on Monday.

MAU EVICTION

Cabinet secretary for Enviroment Keriako Tobiko said the restoration of the Mau is irreversible, announcing that 50 percent of the settlers have already moved out.

He said those attacking him for carrying out the government’s directive are wasting their time.

Former Deputy President Kalonzo Musyoka, Kajiado governor Joseph Ole Lenku, senators James Orengo, Mutula Kilonzo Junior, MPs Junet Muhammed (Suna East) waihenya Ndirangu (Raousambu), Patrick Makau (Mwavoko), Moitalel Ole Kenta (Narok North), Nominated MP David Ole Sankok and local leaders present at the burial supported the ongoing evictions and defended CS Tobiko move to restore the Mau.

The Government has given the Mau settlers up to October 3, to move out of the water tower.

EXEMPLARY LEADER

The leaders hailed Mr Kamwaro as an exemplary leader in both local and national government.

Mr Kamwaro died of cancer last month and he is credited with bringing sanity to the public transport industry in Kenya.