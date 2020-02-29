BBI rally underway in Meru
The Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) rally in Meru kicked off shortly after 12pm Saturday.
Governors from all the Mt Kenya counties including Meru, Kirinyaga, Nyeri, Tharaka-Nithi, Embu, Kiambu, Nyandarua, Laikipia, Murang'a and Nakuru are in attendance.
ODM leader Raila Odinga is the chief guest.
The meeting is expected to, among other objectives, provide a political solution to the future of Mt Kenya politics.
Political leaders allied to the Deputy President William Ruto including Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen, Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria, Manyatta MP John Muchiri and Chuka/Igambang'ombe MP Patrick Munene are in attendance.
Several meetings held across the region in the run-up to today’s rally were boycotted by some MPs who support Ruto.
The meetings were co-sponsored by Mt Kenya Foundation and Central Kenya Economic Bloc (Cekeb).
The Mt Kenya Foundation is made up of wealthy individuals from the region.
The jury is still out on whether it has an impact at the grassroots level.
Nyandarua Governor Francis Kimemia was categorical that Mt Kenya region leadership needs to play a role in refining the BBI report.