Those opposed to the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report are unrealistic, politician Raila Odinga has said, noting it is not yet ready and that there will be enough room to amend it after it is released.

Mr Odinga, leader of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), said on Saturday that the report will be made available to Kenyans and amended if necessary before it is submitted to county assemblies and Parliament.

"Surprisingly, there are some leaders who have started to oppose the BBI but do not know what they are opposing because the report has not yet been submitted. I urge Kenyans to stay calm until the report is ready," he said.

The BBI Taskforce is expected to submit the report to President Uhuru Kenyatta and the ODM boss.

The initiative arose from the March 9, 2018 handshake between the two after a prolonged and disputed election the previous, the goals being peace, unity, national reconciliation, healing and development.

Mr Odinga noted that he and President resolved to come up with the BBI for three key reasons - to end tribalism, end election rigging and fight the scourge of corruption.

GRAFT

While speaking about corruption, Mr Odinga told the crowd how he protested against the YK92 party under the Kanu regime for allegedly raising money for donations through unjust methods.

He said his opposition to fundraisers is based on the fight against corruption.

“They came here with money bags to make contributions for women, church and youth fundraisers claiming Coast has shifted its allegiance," he said.

"Where did he get all the money he contributes ... about Sh100 million ... yet we know his salary his Sh1 million a month?"

GANDA DEATH

Mr Odinga spoke at Pendukiani in Malindi, Kilifi County, during the burial of Jola Ngumbao, uncle of Ganda MCA-elect Ruben Katana, who was shot dead in chaos involving Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa and ODM supporters in the ward.

"After the last general election, I reconciled with President Kenyatta and we declared that we would not allow anyone to die in this country due to politics or elections. It is very sad that the deceased was shot dead in his home," Mr Odinga said.

While noting that they intend to stop bloodshed during elections, the ODM boss asked investigators to get to the bottom of the case and ensure justice is served.

The politician regretted that suspects in the case were released yet police officers requested to hold them for 21 days in order to finish the investigation.

"The judiciary has a big problem but we are keenly following up on the matter. In the past, murder suspects were denied bail but things have changed. To make matters worse, some leaders travel from Nairobi to intimidate courts to release suspects," he said.

BBI BACKING

In his address, Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi also criticised those opposed to the BBI, saying they were holding grudges against Mr Odinga.

"The BBI intends to unite Kenyans and put an end to bloodshed and violence during elections. President Uhuru shook hands with the ODM leader and said Kenya is bigger than everyone else. Those opposing the BBI due to hate should not be leaders in this country," he said.

He added, "Coast residents spoke bitterly about the issues of historic land injustices. We are waiting for the BBI report which we will support fully."

Mr Kingi also urged the government to speedily investigate and take legal action against those who killed Mr Ngumbao, to deter politicians from resorting to bloodshed in the 2022 general election.

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho narrated how the handshake led to peace and said the BBI will ensure an inclusive government and peace after polls.

Among legislators who attended the funeral were Owen Baya,(Kilifi North) Michael Kingi (Magarini), Gertrude Mbeyu (Woman Representative) Ken Chonga (Kilifi South) and Junet Mohamed (Suna East).

Also present was Lands Chief Administrative Secretary Gideon Mung’aro.