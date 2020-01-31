The committee said organisers must ensure they organise bipartisan and non-partisan groupings and experts to maximize inputs to benefit all Kenyans.

The steering committee said it will hand over available copies but asked Kenyans to also go online and download the document.

By OUMA WANZALA

The Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) taskforce will begin its formal validation hearings on Wednesday at KICC in Nairobi.

In a statement, joint secretaries Martin Kimani and Paul Mwangi said this will be followed by further public validation forums in North Rift, Northeastern, South Rift and Central by the end of February. However, the dates will be communicated later.

CONSTITUTIONAL CHANGES

“These meetings will welcome a diverse representation of citizens, civil society, the faith-based organisations, cultural leaders, the private sector and experts and invite them to respond to the administrative, policy, statutory or constitutional changes that may be necessary for the implementation of the recommendations contained in the taskforce report,” said the statement.

The two added that this will be followed by further meetings in others regions in March.

“The views and solutions the steering committee gains in these meetings will be combined with those drawn from the diverse BBI delegates meeting being undertaken by leaders, civil society and other citizen-owned groupings,” added the joint secretaries.

They added: “The steering committee welcomes invitations for technical experts and members to attend forums or town hall meetings by groupings wishing to constructively present their views on the BBI taskforce report.”

FREEDOM OF EXPRESSION

They said the committee will give due considerations to all invitations that adhere to the criteria that will be given to the organisations by the committee.

In making their invitations, the committee said organisers must ensure they organise bipartisan and non-partisan groupings and experts to maximize inputs to benefit all Kenyans.

The forums must also respect the freedom of expression of all participants and the submissions should ensure equality and non-discrimination.

“All Kenyans seeking to be heard may present written memorandum by sending an email to [email protected],” added the statement.