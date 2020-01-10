By DERICK LUVEGA

Deputy President William Ruto on Friday differed sharply with leaders holding forums to discuss the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report, saying they are misusing public funds and other resources.

Politicians across the country have been holding public participation drives that they say are aimed at educating the people on the contents of the report.

Dr Ruto dismissed these leaders, saying they are obsessed with meetings on the BBI, and noting that nobody is opposed to the report.

"NEW TWIST"

The Deputy President said the report should be implemented without amendments for the country to focus on the development agenda.

"When the BBI report was released, leaders agreed to give enough copies to the people so they can read it by themselves and make [their own] decisions," he said during a funds drive for a school in Vihiga County.

"When did this change to leaders organising political mobilisation forums so as to read the report for the people?

"This is a new twist. No one is opposed to the BBI. Why this campaign and what is it about? Is it aimed at misusing public funds?"

HIDDEN AGENDA

The DP further said leaders secretly opposed to the report are using the meetings to drive their agenda.

"If there are people who are secretly opposing it (the BBI report), let them go public. Whom do they want to persuade yet we all support the report? Public funds are meant for development."

It was alleged that the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) was unhappy with the report as it did not bring out a government structure that would include a powerful Prime Minister post.

ODM, whose leader is Mr Raila Odinga, has dismissed these claims.

RUTO'S AGENDA

Dr Ruto said his agenda is to ensure the manifesto of the ruling Jubilee Party is fully implemented.

As a result, he noted, he will continue touring the whole country and working with all leaders.

At the fundraiser to which MCAs from Vihiga and Kakamega accompanied him, DP Ruto gave a total of Sh1.1 million.

He gave Sh1 million for construction of Esibakala Secondary School and Sh100,000 for the purchase of students' uniforms.

He hit out at those castigating him for working with MCAs, saying the people elected them as their representatives.

KEY MEETINGS

The DP's remarks on the BBI discussions came as governors in the Nyanza region prepared for a BBI sensitisation forum in Kisii County to drum up support for the report.

A similar meeting will take place at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega County on January 18.