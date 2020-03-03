By ONYANGO K’ONYANGO

The Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) rally in Eldoret, the Deputy President William Ruto’s backyard, is set for March 21, the organisers have revealed.

The team, led by Elgeyo-Marakwet Governor Alex Tolgos, that was picked by President Uhuru Kenyatta to spearhead BBI meetings in North Rift, told the Nation on Monday that they have taken their time to pick the date “due to several things we were putting into consideration during the planning.'

BBI MEETING

“The Eldoret BBI meeting will take place on 21st March. Nobody has cancelled it and our plans are almost complete. Kenyans should be ready for it,” Governor Tolgos said.

The governor spoke as the DP, while addressing a funds drive for the Anglican Church in Khwisero, Kakamega County on Sunday, vowed to ‘stop reggae'. “I want to say for the avoidance of doubt that Kenya is a country of prayer and not reggae and magicians. We will stop this reggae,” he said.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga, who is leading the BBI rallies and who has adopted Lucky Dube’s ‘Reggae Strong’ as its theme song, recently dismissed attempts by the DP to stop the meetings.

The DP said Kenya’s biggest challenge was not greed for power allegedly being exhibited by BBI proponents, but rather how to lift people out of poverty and make national discussions all inclusive.

COHESIVE POLITICS

“We all agree that we want cohesive politics contributing to economic development. Kenyans want a prosperous nation. We will not leave the matters of the country to a few people who want positions and power,” he said.

On Monday, Mr Tolgos said that everything was in place to ensure that Rift Valley residents and all Kenyans were allowed to speak on issues affecting them during the BBI rally.

He insisted that politics would not be at play at the rally but, instead, residents will be allowed to speak about matters affecting them such as maize, wheat, milk and land.

Mr Tolgos further dismissed DP Ruto’s allies who had threatened to stop the rally, arguing that the region belongs to everyone. He added that his team was aware of the plans and have worked out appropriate responses.

DISRUPT RALLY

“Eldoret is not theirs hence they cannot stop it. What I am aware of is that they cannot disrupt the rally. Mechanisms are in place to deal with such,” he said.

When contacted, Cherang'any MP Joshua Kutuny who is another proponent of the BBI in Rift Valley said they are meeting on Tuesday to finalise the region's schedule.

Mr Kutuny, ally-turned-foe of DP Ruto also said that there are plans for town halls' meetings under the stewardship of the governors from those areas.

“We are meeting today [Tuesday] under the chairmanship of Governor Tolgos to deliberate more on the Rift Valley programme as well as those of town halls which will be coordinated by governors in their areas,” said Mr Kutuny.

However, the DP’s cronies have vowed that they will not be part of the planned rally unless the President and his deputy attend.

Soy MP Caleb Kositany said that they only support the BBI that was launched at Bomas and not the meetings which they have accused ODM for hijacking.

ATTRACTIVE PRICES

“These rallies has shown us that BBI is an ODM political tool and that is why we will only participate in a meeting which will be presided over by President Kenyatta and DP Ruto,” said Mr Kositany

Belgut MP Nelson Koech said there was no point in a few politicians to lie to citizens that BBI will unite them when what is ailing the nation every electioneering epoch is the same leaders refuting the outcome.

“These meetings should discuss how tea farmers will have attractive prices for their produce and how to revive sugar sector but not discussing DP Ruto. Citizens have no problem but leaders who have refused defeat in every election and these are things which we should be honest with,” said Mr Koech.

Nakuru BBI rally is set for this weekend even as South Rift leaders have warned, that they will not entertain any form of divisive politics and hooliganism.

The leaders led by the region’s BBI coordinator Governor Lee Kinyanjui (Nakuru), his Narok counterpart Samuel Ole Tunai (Narok) MPs Martha Wangari (Gilgil) Joseph Tonui (Kuresoi South) and Kuria Kimani (Molo), said no hate speech and ethnic balkanisation will be tolerated in the BBI rally.

NOBLE PROCESS

“If you know you do not stand for unity, if you do not stand for coexistence this will be wrong venue for you. The contents within BBI are good, but politicians are hijacking the noble process and using it to sow seeds of hatred. In Nakuru we will not allow divisive politics. Nakuru has been a symbol of unity and harmony and this rally should not be used to divide residents, “said Governor Kinyanjui, in an earlier interview with the Nation.

The 8th BBI rally, will bring together Nakuru, Nakuru, Baringo, Bomet, Narok and Kericho counties.