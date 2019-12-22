Battle for one million Ukambani votes gains momentum

By WANJOHI GITHAE

The battle for one million votes in Ukambani is fast gaining momentum, with leaders from the region planning a meeting early next year to chart their political future.

The meeting comes amid a split between the region’s top leaders: former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka on one side and the three governors, Dr Alfred Mutua (Machakos), Charity Ngilu (Kitui) and Kivutha Kibwana (Makueni) on the other.

Two weeks ago, former Machakos Senator Johnstone Muthama went public about a possible alliance between Mr Musyoka and Deputy President (DP) William Ruto ahead of the 2022 General Election.

Now, Mr Muthama is not your average next door neighbour when it comes to Ukambani politics.

His immense wealth has always ensured that he plays a critical role on how the region moves politically.

Speaking on a vernacular radio station, Mr Muthama said consultations among Kamba MPs were underway and that he would soon lead a delegation of Wiper leaders for talks with Dr Ruto over a working formula.

LIMITED OPTIONS

Mr Muthama argued that the proposed alliance was premised on the fact that both Dr Ruto and Mr Musyoka had been dumped by their respective coalition leaders, President Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga, respectively.

Mr Muthama claimed that both leaders were victims of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), accusing President Kenyatta and Mr Odinga of using it to stifle the career prospects of the DP and Mr Musyoka.

Mr Musyoka, however, distanced himself from Mr Muthama’s remarks a day later, a move which was received with some scepticism from some political quarters in the region who felt the latter could have taken the position for fear of antagonising the President, who appointed him as a special peace envoy to South Sudan.

With over one million votes, Ukambani cannot be ignored by any serious presidential contender, and it is in this context that Dr Ruto has been warming up to the region by attending various church events across the region.

Mr Musyoka, on the other hand, is at a political crossroads after the collapse of the National Super Alliance following the handshake between President Kenyatta and Mr Odinga and the recent Kibra by-election in which the Wiper leader supported the Ford Kenya candidate against Mr Odinga’s ODM candidate, Imran Okoth.

GOVERNORS' MIGHT

The by-election also saw the three governors — Dr Mutua, Ms Ngilu and Prof Kibwana throwing their weight behind Mr Okoth, who eventually clinched the seat.

“The writing has been on the wall that this political union between Mr Musyoka and Mr Odinga was not tenable at all. He is welcome to work with the DP,” said Machakos Town MP Victor Munyaka.

In both 2013 and 2017, Dr Munyaka was among the few MPs who were elected on a Jubilee ticket across the region, which overwhelmingly voted for the Odinga-Musyoka alliance.

Dr Munyaka this week told Sunday Nation that plans are underway to have elected leaders from Ukambani meet early next year to give a united response on the BBI report.

But before Mr Muthama’s wish of Ukambani joining the DP’s bandwagon materialises, he has to reckon with the three governors from the region who no longer read from the same script with Mr Musyoka.

Dr Mutua has consistently portrayed himself as a national leader who has not shied away from challenging Mr Musyoka’s hold in the region.

DEATH THREATS

Two months ago, a Maendeleo Chap Chap candidate was elected a Ward Rep in Kitui County, trouncing a Wiper candidate in what was billed as a clash between Mr Musyoka and Dr Mutua.

Last week, Dr Mutua, in a well-choreographed move, claimed that Dr Ruto alongside his lieutenants - National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale and Elgeyo-Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen were planning to kill him.

The announcement was followed by demonstrations across the three counties in support of Dr Mutua.

In an interview, Dr Mutua told Sunday Nation that the demonstrations were not stage-managed to raise his popularity in the region but were rather a “spontaneous” reaction from his supporters across the country.

“There were demonstrations even in Kisii and Nakuru,” he said, adding that the threats were calculated to dim his rising political star.

“Both Mr Murkomen and Mr Duale attacked me after I reported to police. They did not deny; all they did was to deflect what I had said,” he said, opining that what Mr Muthama said can only mean he was speaking for Mr Musyoka.

DEVELOPMENT

“History teaches us that Mr Musyoka always uses Mr Muthama to test the waters. But I assure them that Ukambani is moving on. The masses want development. Those who used poverty to lead the masses astray should know their time is up,” he said.

Makueni MP Daniel Maanzo dismissed both Dr Mutua and Mr Muthama.

“Mutua is looking for political cover because he knows about his actions in Machakos. He thought we will defend him but he is all alone. Not even Mr Odinga will defend him,” he said.

“Muthama has lost his political mojo. It’s true previously he was powerful, but now he is not. That’s why he is not even a senator. Mr Musyoka will work with like-minded leaders and Dr Ruto is not one of them.