By COLLINS OMULO

More by this Author

The newfound unity among Nairobi ward reps has hit the rocks, with some MCAs accusing their colleagues of plotting to sneak in an impeachment motion against Governor Mike Sonko in Thursday's special sitting.

IMPEACHMENT

The MCAs, both from Jubilee and ODM, said their counterparts “have a hidden agenda”.

The ward reps, who two days ago presented a united stand while addressing a media briefing ahead of the sitting, have now broken ranks.

The fears were fuelled further when Speaker Beatrice Elachi and her hitherto political nemesis, former Majority leader Abdi Guyo, reached a truce. The two have not been seeing eye-to-eye since the return of Ms Elachi but on Tuesday, they put on a show of solidarity.

A source intimated to the Nation that Ms Elachi and Mr Guyo have now joined forces to work towards the impeachment of Governor Sonko.

Advertisement

A ward rep privy to happenings at City Hall said MCAs opposed to the ouster motion were holed up in a meeting to strategise how to counter their counterparts, whom they accuse of having a “sinister motive”.

LOOPHOLES

“Last week, they were given money and even today (Wednesday), they were given money for the hurried press conferences,” said the source who sought anonymity.

During two press conferences Wednesday, nominated ward rep Mary Njambi, alias Mafirifiri, alleged that there is a plan by about 30 disgruntled MCAs to kick out Governor Sonko from office.

“Those people who want to introduce the impeachment motion are those who have been here all along but now have a problem with the governor because he has sealed all the loopholes of money getting to them. We will not allow such a thing. The governor has no case to answer,” said Ms Njambi.

On his part, Majority leader Charles Thuo, though steering away from the alleged plot, reiterated that as Jubilee MCAs, they are still waiting for the party’s direction concerning the fate of Mr Sonko.

In the other presser called by a section of ODM ward reps led by Imara Daima MCA Ken Obuya, the leaders said they stand with Governor Sonko.

BURY HATCHET

“Yes, the governor was barred from office, but the power still lies with him as he did not resign and has not been impeached. We pray he gets justice in the courts,” Mr Obuya said.

Nonetheless, another insider revealed that the plot to defend the governor has not been limited to the MCAs, saying nine Nairobi MPs were given cash to “do what they can” to forestall the ouster.

Mr Guyo confirmed that indeed a plot to oust Mr Sonko has gained momentum.

“My interest as it currently stands is to make sure that Governor Mike Sonko goes home and if the speaker is of the same opinion, then we will bury the hatchet and focus on the goal at hand. We cannot allow Nairobi to go to the dogs as we watch,” said Mr Guyo.

CONFLICT