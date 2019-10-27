By VITALIS KIMUTAI

Belgut MP Nelson Koech on Saturday recorded a statement over threats to cause violence he allegedly issued in connection with the planned Mau evictions.

Mr Koech confirmed he was summoned to the Kericho Criminal Investigation Office where he recorded a statement on his public utterances about the impending phase two of Mau evictions.

Speaking during the burial of former Kericho Mayor John Kauria at Chepkutung Primary School in Kericho, Mr Koech said: “This morning, I was summoned by CID officers to Kericho Police Station where I recorded a statement over alleged incitement of Mau settlers to violence.”

Kericho Governor Paul Chepkwony, Senator Haroun Cheruiyot, Soin Sigowet MP Kipsengeret Koros, Japeth Mutai (Bureti) and Narok South MP Korei Lemein, among others, attended the function.

The defiant MP maintained that it was wrong for the government to evict the families from their rightfully acquired land in the Mau Forest complex.

“This is a clear case of intimidation, which I will not succumb to as we fight for the rights of the evictees with the government having kicked out 9,000 families last year,” said Mr Koech.

Prof Chepkwony said the government was committing human rights abuses by evicting the settlers. “I have stated before and wish to reiterate that the planned eviction contravenes international human rights and the case should be handled by the International Criminal Court (ICC),” he said.

The leaders maintained that the government should reconsider the planned eviction to avert a humanitarian crisis.

“Sadly, the government plans to evict the families despite a litany of court cases pending before the High Court and at a time when national exams are being held in schools,” said Senator Cheruiyot.

Mr Mutai said the evictions were meant to kick out members of one community out of Narok for political expediency.

Mr Lemein said there was a need for the Rift Valley leaders to find a lasting solution to the problem.

Environment Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko and Rift Valley Regional Commissioner George Natembeya were accused of pursuing a political agenda with the planned eviction of families in Narok South.

“The government officers have flouted the law in pursuit of a political agenda in the guise of environmental conservation,” said Mr Mutai.

Last week, Rift Valley Regional Commissioner George Natembeya said the government would not extend the quit notice for the 3,366 families facing evictions.

He said some 70 per cent of the settlers comprising 1,953 households had already moved out permanently. “Some 1,413 are still moving out their properties and have partially moved out, and we thank the settlers for voluntarily demolishing 135 shops in trading centres and one church in the targeted area,” said Mr Natembeya.

He further announced that more police officers would be deployed to the forest next week to make sure all the settlers are out following claims that some were arming themselves with poisoned arrows to resist the evictions.

“If you are cheating yourself that you will stop the government exercise with arrows, you need to be taken to a psychiatrist,” said Mr Natembeya.

He warned a section of settlers who had crossed from the forest to the neighbouring Nakuru and erected a camp for the internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Chepakundi, saying the government would not allow that to happen.

“We can’t evict you from one forest and you go and erect a camp near another forest. We cannot allow such games to happen again. We have a bad history in this country of IDP camps and we will not allow it to happen again,” he warned.

Meanwhile, the government yesterday announced plans to plant 10 million indigenous trees within the Mau Forest Water Tower on November 1 with a target of planting three million indigenous tree seedlings.