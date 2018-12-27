By GERALD BWISA

The electoral agency says it will review boundaries after the national census next year.

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission chairman Wafula Chebukati on Thursday said the agency is not under pressure to review boundaries.

The last national census was conducted in 2009.

Mr Chebukati was speaking at Saiwa National Park in Trans-Nzoia County during a seven-kilometre walk organised by Nyumbani Kwetu Initiatives to raise funds towards the conservation of the sitatunga, an endangered antelope.

The IEBC chairman said the census results would guide the commission in reviewing the boundaries but added that minority communities should not be worried.

"The law says the boundary review should be carried out after eight to 12 years and we are not under pressure,” Mr Chebukati said.

ENOUGH TIME

He added that some of the factors to be considered during the review would be social-economic and geographic.

"We have enough time between now and 2024 to review the boundaries," he said.

Responding to Cherangany MP Joshua Kuttuny’s call for an referendum, Mr Chebukati said the commission is ready.

"We are ready like yesterday. I can assure you that every vote will be counted. A plebiscite can only be conducted upon collection of a million signatures or a parliamentary bill," the IEBC chairman added.

PARLIAMENTARY SYSTEM

The lawmaker said he supports a referendum “since there is need for a power structure that ensure inclusivity”.

The Cherangany MP said the current winner-take-all power structure is risky for the country Kenya and called for a parliamentary system of governance.

"The presidential system is a disaster-in-waiting and the referendum is inevitable. We do not want to see the country disintegrate because of a bad power structure," Mr Kuttuny said.

The MP added that the parliamentary system would have a place for presidential election losers and would strengthen opposition parties.