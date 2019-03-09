Bullish ODM vows to retain Ugenya seat

By VICTOR RABALLA

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leaders from Siaya County have resolved to work together to ensure their candidate wins the Ugenya Constituency by-election.

Led by Senator James Orengo, Governor Cornell Rasanga and Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi, they called on the residents to turn out in large numbers and vote in the mini-poll scheduled for April 5.

"Let us not ashame our party leader Raila Odinga and elect Chris Karan who has proved to be a loyal, diligent and committed leader for his constituents and the party," Mr Orengo said during a campaign rally at Sega Township on Saturday.

The meeting which took place just a week after Mr Odinga said he will not campaign for Mr Karani because of his busy schedule at the African Union.