The ODM leader spoke when he met leaders from the Rift Valley who had paid him a courtesy call in his office at Capital Hill, Nairobi.

By BRIAN OKINDA

ODM’s losses in the recently held Embakasi South and Ugenya by-elections are not a big deal, party leader Raila Odinga said Monday.

Mr Odinga said the same seats were strongly contested during the last General Election, where the losers lost by minimal margins.

He said the defeats should therefore not be misconstrued as an indication of problems in the party.

“I am not all that bothered that the party lost in the two by-elections because from the onset they were closely fought and could have gone any way.

“I wonder why people are reading too much in that. In Embakasi South, Irshad Sumra lost and congratulated the winner Julius Mawathe. In Ugenya, it was also a close battle,” Mr Odinga said.

He maintained that the fact that the party lost in the two by-elections is not a big enough issue to create anxiety.

The Rift Valley leaders, who were led by Kanu Secretary-General Nick Salat discussed issues affecting their region even as they sought to absolve Mr Odinga from what they termed as constant scapegoating on problems others face.