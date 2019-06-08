Mr Nyoro said the President had done a lot for Mt Kenya region.

Murang’a Senator Irungu Kangata and Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro have blamed Cabinet secretaries of sleeping on the job.

The two leaders, however, defended President Uhuru Kenyatta who had been blamed by some leaders of neglecting Mt Kenya region.

Senator Kangata said the CSs should be on the ground to inspect and commission projects undertaken by the central government.

The senator, who spoke at Gathinja Secondary School when he presented Sh2.5 million that President Kenyatta promised the institution last year, accused the CSs of failing to represent the President on the ground whenever projects were being launched.

This, he said, created the notion that the President had neglected Mt Kenya region.

“Cabinet Secretaries should always be on the ground to launch projects, but they pretend to be too busy and this has created the notion that the President has forsaken Mt Kenya region,” the senator said.

He criticised Education CS George Magoha for allegedly refusing to see him when he sought an appointment with him to deliver the cheque to the school.

“I tried to secure an appointment with Mr Magoha to represent the President during the cheque presentation to the school but he refused to see me,” he said.

Mr Kangata said there is need to amend the Constitution to have Cabinet secretaries appointed from Members of Parliament.

“The current model of selecting the Cabinet secretaries encourages laxity among ministers. They have nothing to lose when they don’t launch development projects and we are pushing for the model where Cabinet ministers will be picked from MPs,” he said.

Mr Nyoro said the President had done a lot for Mt Kenya region.

He listed the ongoing projects in Murang’a like the tarmacking of Sh1.5 billion Huhi-Mirira road, Mirichu Murika irrigation project, the construction of several water pans in Kiharu among others.