By AMINA WAKO

More by this Author

It is do-or-die for top political parties fielding candidates in the Kibra by-election. The hotly contested by election has attracted 24 candidates.

Here are profiles of some of the candidates eyeing the seat.

Khamisi Butichi (Ford-Kenya)

Mr Butichi is contesting on Senator Moses Wetangula’s Ford-Kenya Party ticket. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology and MSc in construction engineering and management from the same institution.

Bernard Okoth (ODM)

Bernard ‘Imran’ Okoth is the younger brother of former MP Ken Okoth (deceased). Before joining politics, Bernard was his brother’s personal assistant and also served as the national constituency development fund manager.

Advertisement

MacDonald Mariga

MacDonald Mariga Wanyama is a retired Kenyan international who played as a defensive midfielder for the national team Harambee Stars. Mariga made history as the first Kenyan footballer to play in the Uefa Champions League.

Editar Ochieng, Ukweli Party

Ms Editar Ochieng, 30, is a civil right activist and the founder of the Feminists for Peace, Rights and Justice Centre.

Eliud Owalo (ANC)

Before joining Musalia Mudavadi’s Amani National Congress (ANC) more than a month ago, Eliud Owalo was a strong member of the ODM party.

Mr Owalo who runs a management consultant firm in Nairobi also contented for ODM party nomination in 2017 but lost to the late Ken Okoth.

Malasen Hamida (United Green Movement)

She describes herself as Mama Mazingira and environmental defender. Ms Hamida who was born and raised in Kibra has a diploma in community development from the University of Nairobi.

Dr Noah Migudo Winja (Independent)

The lawyer and medic, who went into exile after the 1982 coup, lived and worked in Southern Africa and Denmark before returning to the country in 2002. He holds a masters in medicine and another in law.

Fransco Ojiambo (Party of Democratic Unity)

He is a businessman in Nairobi who for the last three elections vied for Member of County Assembly for Sarangombe ward in Kibra but lost.

Elijah Nyamwamu (National Rainbow Coalition—Kenya)

The Kibera businessman is an economist and a university lecturer and has operated a fleet of matatus, plying the Kibera route since 2004.

Kassim Abdul (The New Democrats)

He cofounded the first girls’ soccer team (The Kibera Girls’ Soccer Academy) in the urban slum of Kibera more than 10 years ago. He currently helps run two schools for young women, offering extra-curricular to promote gender equality.