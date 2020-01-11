By NICHOLAS KOMU

Jubilee Party's Kieleweke wing has torn into rival Tangatanga over the arrest of Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria on an assault claim, and said he should carry his own cross.

A woman named Joyce Wanja claimed the MP beat her up at the studios of Royal Media Services on December 8, 2019, where they met to discuss the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

The matter has widened the rift in Mt Kenya, with Kieleweke MPs insisting those who break the law must bear the consequences.

But Tangatanga politicians claim they are being targeted due to their allegiance to Deputy President William Ruto.

KEGA'S CLAIM

Kieni MP Kanini Kega, who has been on the fence on the matter of DP Ruto's bid for the presidency come the 2022 general election, appeared to have sought refuge in the Kieleweke camp.

“If you break the law, don't claim you are being targeted for being in Tangatanga. Moses Kuria has been arrested for [allegedly] beating up a woman, which is against Kikuyu customs, but his allies are saying it is because he is in Tangatanga," he said.

He added, “I have messages from Moses Kuria in which he abuses me. Whenever you do not agree with him he resorts to physical abuse or assault. I am also contemplating pressing charges."

"UNNECESSARY DRAMA"

Mr Kega spoke at Chaka on Saturday at a function he attended alongside Kieleweke proprietor and Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu, and Murang’a Woman Representative Sabina Chege.

Ms Chege said Tangatanga legislators are politicising Mr Kuria's arrest.

“This is not the first time he has been arrested. They are only taking advantage of the situation and causing unnecessary drama to paint a bad image. If he is culpable, let him face the law,” she said.

BBI CRITICISM

Regarding the DP's remarks on a forum on the BBI report that took place in Kisii County on Friday, Ms Chege told him to let Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga be.

The woman representative accused the Dr Ruto of having double standards.

“Let Raila be. He can hold a meeting ... that was a regional meeting and most of the leaders present were from that region. Mt Kenya leaders held a similar meeting yet I did not hear him complain so let us not apply double standards,” she said.

MONEY MATTERS

Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu defended plans to popularise the BBI and dismissed claims that money is being set aside for a second phase of discussions.

“I am a member of Parliament .... I have not seen a proposal for allocation of money,” Mr Ngunjiri said.

He accused the DP of using the BBI debate to split Kenyans by claiming money has been allocated to the discussions.