By SIAGO CECE

More by this Author

Catholic Church leaders have asked politicians to shun divisive politics as they await the report of the Building Bridges Initiative Taskforce.

They want the politicians to concentrate on development and do their jobs instead of campaigning for the 2022 general election.

“Politicians have started to divide the country. Let’s concentrate on development ... there is so much that we can do right now,” Mombasa Archbishop Martin Kivuva said on Saturday.

He also noted that the politicking is threatening the unity brought on by the March 9, 2018 handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga.

CORRUPTION

The church also addressed corruption, saying Catholic leaders in Mombasa had joined hands to support the national campaign against the vice.

Advertisement

Archbishop Kivuva said the Church was in a serious fight against graft.

“We call on the country to continue the war against corruption. Corruption is not just about money. It is also about those crazy behaviours of not wanting to follow the law under some circumstances,” he said on Saturday during a fundraising at St Joseph Tudor Catholic Church.

He also spoke of the corruption in cheating during national examinations.

“People want to cut corners, like in the just-concluded exams. Some schools were trying to cut corners... this is just one kind of corruption," he said.

Regarding cash donations to churches, Archbishop Kivuva reiterated resolutions announced on October 5 during a national prayer day at the Subukia Shrine in Nakuru County.

At that meeting, delegations agreed that they would refuse to take large cash donations from politicians and reject the issuance of political statements in church.

LAWS

The clergyman further told Kenyans that their responsibility is to obey the country's laws and God's commandments.

While calling on the corrupt to change, he said, "If you do not change, you know where you will end up. Many countries in the world are collapsing courtesy of corruption."

Speaking on the sidelines of the fundraising, Nairobi Archbishop, His Eminence John Cardinal Njue, called for peace, unity and collaboration.

“You can go miles if there is a sense of belonging and ownership in the church," he said.