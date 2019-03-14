By DAVID MWERE

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi wants the Public Accounts Committee's recommendation calling for the removal of electoral agency commissioners over last year's election blunders expunged from its report.

Mr Muturi on Thursday ruled that the recommendation by the Opiyo Wandayi-led committee is offensive, thus inadmissible for debate.

He directed Mr Wandayi to move the motion for the adoption of the report in an appropriately amended form.

"May I clarify that expunging the offensive parts of the report is not to mean that the entire report is discredited. As a matter of fact, the rest of the report is admissible and will proceed for consideration by the House upon rescheduling by the House Business Committee," he said.

MONEY LOSS

And added: "The committee has duly executed its mandate satisfactorily and carried out a commendable task of taking evidence and compiling their report to the House. That is an accomplishment worthy of credit."

The team wanted Mr Wafula Chebukati, the chairman, and his commissioners (Mr Boya Molu and Mr Abdi Guliye) to leave office following their indictment over the loss of at least Sh9 billion through procurement during the August 8, 2017 General Election and fresh presidential election of October 26, 2017.

KIEMS KITS

The committee further pushed for the investigation of former Vice Chairperson Consolata Nkatha and former commissioners Margaret Mwachanya and Paul Kurgat for influencing contracts, such as the purchase of Kenya Integrated Electoral Management Systems (Kiems) kits for Sh6.8 billion.

But the recommendations sparked conflicting reactions in the House, with Majority Leader Aden Duale terming them illegal.

"The findings of the committee will not only offend the Constitution if adopted, but lead to undesired results. It is on this basis that I invite you to find that the report and the findings of the committee in particular are inadmissible, as they are contrary to the Constitution. This House shall not be used to violate a Constitution that we swore to defend and preserve," he said.