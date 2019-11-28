By CLAIRE WASILWA

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati has dismissed recommendations contained in the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report, insisting that the current team will oversee the next General Election.

Speaking during the 6th Annual Continental Forum of Election Management Bodies on Thursday, Mr Chebukati said the remaining commissioners’ contracts will run until 2023, despite recommendations for the overhaul of the commission in the BBI report.

"Although I haven't had time to read the BBI report, as far as I am concerned, we came in office in 2017 and our term is on until 2023 January and so there is nothing for me to worry about," Mr Chebukati said.

The current team has been operating with the minimum number of three commissioners, one year after their colleagues Connie Maina, Margaret Mwachanya, Paul Kurgat and Roselyn Akombe resigned, leaving only the chairman, Mr Chebukati, Prof Abdi Guliye and Boya Molu to run the electoral body.