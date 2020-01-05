By KAMAU NGOTHO

Kenya’s first decade opened with the expansion of freedom on the road to independence from colonial rule.

The first conference to map out that road was held at the Lancaster House in London.

Of about three dozen Kenyan participants at the conference, only two — Daniel arap Moi, 96, and George Nthenge, 92 — are alive.

Africans were also allowed to form national political parties and in came the Kenya African National Union (Kanu) and the Kenya African Democratic Union (Kadu). The latter would be swallowed by Kanu at independence.

Kanu lives to this day, but only as a shell of what it was at formation in March 1960.

QUIT NOTICES

The year of our Lord 1970 opened on a combative but patriotic mode, when a thousand non-citizen traders in the country were issued with quit notices.

Compare that with the situation today, where we have allowed foreigners to flood our markets with eggs, milk, matchboxes, underwear, name it – in the process killing local entrepreneurship.

Then US Foreign Secretary William Rogers came to Nairobi to deliver the Kenyan flag taken to the moon by astronaut Neil Armstrong.

The country got it first autonomous university, the University of Nairobi, previously a constituent college of the University of East Africa, comprising Nairobi University College, Makerere, and Dar es Salaam.

Unlike today, when we only hear of charges on corruption but no convictions, that year, some big fish in the name of Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) secretary-general Stephen Kioni was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment without the option of a fine for stealing teachers’ money.

The Anglican Church also got first African bishop in the name of Festo Olang’, and the Forces Memorial Hospital opened its doors on Mbagathi Road.

Even that early, there was talk of need for a prime minister to do the day-to-day running of the government, but the idea was shot down by selfish court jesters who detested any dilution of imperial powers of the presidency.

JOY ADAMSON

Then 1980 opened and closed on a sad note.

Early in January, world-famous Kenyan conservationist and author Joy Adamson was murdered at the Shaba Camp in Meru Game Reserve.

The year ended with a terrorist attack at the Norfolk Hotel, which left more than 20 people dead and about 100 injured.

Mohamed Ali the Great, the world heavyweight boxing champion, came to Kenya to lobby for a boycott of the Olympic Games scheduled for Moscow to protest Russia’s invasion of Afghanistan. In one of the surprises in geopolitics at the time, the father of modern terrorism, Osama bin Laden, was a darling of the Americans in the anti-Russian campaign before he turned around to declare the United States the “biggest Satan”.

SMOKING BAN

Smoking in public was first banned in the country that year, but, as is expected of Kenyans, the ban was obeyed more in breach than in compliance.

For a saving grace, the country hosted the Pope for the first time ever, when John Paul II came to Nairobi, as did Nobel laureate Mother Teresa of Calcutta.

Al-Shabaab was non-existent but there existed a similar security nuisance in the name of Shitfa. They dared the government by slaughtering five senior administrators in northeastern Kenya. The government reacted by unleashing an operation in which many lives were lost.

A deranged American navy officer, Frank Sundstorm, killed a Kenyan girl, Monicah Njeri, in cold blood.

Kenyans reacted with outrage when a white magistrate set him free.

NYS

The government decreed that there would be a compulsory one-year stint at the National Youth Service by entrants to national universities, an idea that was abandoned after few years of experiment.

Our neighbours from the western border raided our job market in droves and the Kenya government had to demand that they get work permits.

Little did we know that years later they would return with cheap imports.

Trouble in paradise

Before 1990, Kenyan authorities could get away with everything without open protest from the citizens. But the trend was broken that year, when citizens poured into the streets on July 7 (Saba Saba) to demand a multiparty political system.

It began with a declaration by the fiery cleric, Timothy Njoya, on New Year Day that “1990 would be the year of multiparty”.

The Nation trumpeted the cleric’s call in a banner headline the next day. The State was not amused and sought to interrogate the newspaper’s chief editor, George Mbugguss, who had gone into hiding but eventually showed up at the office of the dreaded Internal Security Permanent Secretary Hezekiah Oyugi accompanied by company lawyers. He was let go but with a warning that a cell had been reserved for him at Kamiti Prison should he “misbehave” again.

ROBERT OUKO

The powers that were could get away with murder, and then Foreign Affairs minister Dr Robert Ouko was dragged from his rural home in the middle of the night, murdered and his body burnt with acid. They were dangerous times those!

The same year, Cabinet minister called Peter Okondo warned the Anglican bishop of Eldoret Alexander Muge that he would not get home alive if he visited the minister’s home district, Busia. The bishop called his bluff but, sure enough, the cleric died in a mysterious road accident on the way back from Busia! There seemed to have been more killers than priests in the country that year!

Just after release from prison, Nelson Mandela came to Kenya.

Elsewhere, some con artists masquerading as scientists, but with the full backing of higher authorities, told us they had come up with an Aids cure called “Kemron” and which turned out a fraud.

A United States ambassador to Kenya, one Smith Hempstone, chose to identify with the locals in need and deed. He dared take on the powers that were, and had time to partake of nyama choma with ordinary citizens at the Kariokor market in Nairobi.

MATIBA AND RUBIA

Former Cabinet ministers Kenneth Matiba and Charles Rubia were dragged away to detention without trial, and denied medication while in prison as punishment for the “crime’ of demanding a return to political pluralism.

It amazed me this week during Rubia’s burial, when I learnt that a case filed eight years ago to demand compensation for the injustice meted out on him has never been determined. Seriously, your Lordship Chief Justice David Maraga?

Millennium scare

This is how the story came about.

As year 1999 gave way to 2000, scare-mongers told us that at 11.59pm on December 31, all computers would crash because they were not programmed to read “2000,” hence year 2000 would read as 1900.

The “explanation,” which turned out to be a hoax, was that computer technology was programmed by dropping the first two digits of the year so that 1999 simply read as “99”. In which case , therefore, the year 2000 would read as “00” to mean 1900. The consequence would be collapse of all facilities and services programmed on computer: water, electricity, and fuel supply; banking facilities, media — just about everything.

Happily, it did not happen. Instead, we had gospel “preacher” Benny Hinn in town proclaiming “miracle healing,” which he couldn’t allow the independent media to verify.

