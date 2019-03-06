By GEORGE MUNENE

The Council of Governors wants the Constitution amended to make way for ‘an all inclusive government’.

Governors Kiraitu Murungi (Meru) and Kivutha Kibwana (Makueni), who co-chair the CoG constitutional committee, on Wednesday emphasised the need for the country to have a President with trimmed powers and a Prime Minister with two deputies to ensure peace prevails.

''We want to avoid a situation where the winner takes all, so that peace can prevail in our country,'' said Mr Murungi.

The governors said that the push for constitutional change was unstoppable because Kenyans want to live without chaos.

''When Kenyans feel that they are properly represented in the government and that power is shared equitably then there will be no fight after polls,'' said Mr Kiraitu.

Prof Kibwana noted that the one third gender law had raised issues, adding that constitutional amendment would resolve the problem.

''Women should take up some positions in top government leadership,'' said Prof Kibwana.

The county chiefs further said the building bridges initiative would make the constitutional change easier.

Senator Kindiki Kithure said the Constitution should be changed to ensure that every presidential candidate picks a woman as his running mate.

''The Constitution should have a clause that compels a male presidential flag bearer to pick a female running mate to ensure gender balance in the top leadership.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga told the conference that the rejected Bomas draft Constitution was the best.

''The draft law was a more elaborate document because it was thoroughly discussed,'' said Mr Odinga.

He said that the 47 counties were so many and the constitutional change will address the matter.

Mr Murungi accused the Treasury of behaving like an emperor when releasing money to counties.

He described the institution as a financial dictator, which was making counties suffer, adding that its power should be reduced.