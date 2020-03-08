By CHARLES LWANGA

The Building Bridges Initiative is slowly shaping the Coast region’s political alignment ahead of the 2022 elections as former rivals Jubilee Party and Orange Democratic Movement shelve their differences to unite and support the initiative.

The Sunday Nation has learnt that Lands Chief Administrative Secretary Gideon Mung’aro, who has been President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee party point man in the region, might be making a comeback in the ODM party together with his brigade following the handshake in 2022.

Also rejoining ODM as a result of the Uhuru and Raila Odinga's handshake is Interior CAS Hussein Dado, who sought to defend his Tana River gubernatorial seat on a Jubilee ticket after ditching Wiper Party and losing to ODM’s Dhadho Godhana.

NASA PARTIES

In the last general election, Jubilee lost to Nasa Coalition parties in the Coast region, save for Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya, his Lamu counterpart Fahim Twaha and a few parliamentary and ward representative seats in Tana River, Lamu and Kwale counties.

This comes even as some of Deputy President William Ruto allies in the region say they will not attend BBI rallies across the country as their interests are not represented.

So far, Dr Ruto has incorporated some opposition leaders such as the vocal Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa into his team to drum up support for his 2022 presidential bid, while Jubilee leaders allied to Mr Kenyatta lean towards Mr Odinga.

Mr Mung’aro, also a former Kilifi North MP who served as minority chief whip in the ODM party before decamping to Jubilee in the 2017 general elections, lost the Kilifi gubernatorial elections to Governor Amason Kingi and will be vying to succeed him.

Multiple sources close to the Lands CAS have confirmed that Mr Mung’aro will make a comeback to coast politics through the ODM party and contest Kilifi gubernatorial seat.

Signs of his comeback appeared last year during the Ganda ward by-election where he supported ODM aspirant Ruben Mwamure despite Ms Jumwa fronting a candidate perceived to be Dr Ruo’s choice. He also attended a burial ceremony together with Mr Odinga among other ODM leaders days after Mr Mwamure won the election.

STRONG OPPOSITION

Mr Mung’aro’s intention to contest on an ODM ticket is expected to meet strong opposition from Kilifi North MP Owen Baya, Magarini MP Michael Kingi, Kilifi South MP Ken Chonga and Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa, all of whom want to seek the top seat in the county on an ODM ticket in 2022.

When the Sunday Nation asked him about his plans, Mr Mung’aro downplayed the reports.

“I am the Lands chief administrative secretary and I’m currently dedicated to serving Kenyans. I will be back in politics when the right time comes,” he replied by phone.

But his close allies who have campaigned for him before said Mr Mung’aro played a big role in ensuring his favourite candidate won the ODM primaries for the Dabaso ward by-election.

The BBI initiative is also backed by Coast ODM party bigwigs, including Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho, who is also the ODM deputy party leader, and Kilifi’s Amason Kingi. Both are finishing their final terms.

But the two are also facing criticism for pushing for the creation of regional governments through the BBI report.

During the BBI rally at Mama Ngina Drive in Mombasa in January, Mr Kingi presented the proposal that also seeks the creation of an Upper Coast Region made up of Kilifi, Lamu and Tana River counties and Lower Coast Region composed of Taita-Taveta, Mombasa and Kwale counties on behalf of the six governors — Mr Joho, Mr Kingi, Mvurya, Mr Twaha, Mr Granton Samboja (Taita-Taveta) and Dadho Godhana (Tana River).

REGIONAL GOVERNMENTS

MPs allied to Dr Ruto have opposed the creation of regional governments.

Last week, Kilifi North MP Owen Baya came out to oppose the idea, saying it was a selfish move aimed at creating a few positions for some leaders.

The position for the regional government currently favours Mr Joho, Mr Kingi and Mr Mvurya, who will all retire in 2022 after serving their two terms.

Their colleagues Mr Samboja, Mr Twaha and Mr Dhadho are serving their first terms in office.

Mr Baya is opposed to the proposal to form regional governments as the system of government has been bypassed by time since residents need devolution to the grassroots level.

“Residents want devolution whereby resources move to the grassroots level. Consolidating counties and putting them in another bloc is denying them the fruits of devolution,” he said.

Coast Tangatanga legislators have avoided attending the BBI rallies. They include Khatib Mwashetani (Lungalunga), Aisha Jumwa (Malindi), Ali Wario (Bura), Mohamed Ali (Nyali), Naomi Shaban (Taveta), Taita-Taveta Woman Rep Lydia Haika and Kilifi nominated Senator Christine Zawadi, among others.

But Mr Mwashetani downplayed their absence from the countrywide BBI meetings, insisting that their support for the DP is steadfast.