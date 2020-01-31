Nyoro swearing-in to continue: Court...

By JOSEPH WANGUI

High Court Judge Weldon Korir has declined a request made by impeached Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu to stop the swearing-in ceremony of Deputy Governor James Nyoro.

Justice Korir said the swearing-in ceremony is being presided over by a competent Judge, Justice John Onyiego, and thus cannot be stopped.

Waititu had yesterday filed an application challenging the process of his impeachment, but later amended the document to include the request to stop the swearing-in.

The embattled governor had sought orders stopping the swearing-in of his deputy and the suspension of implementation of the resolutions of the Senate.

He also wanted Mr Nyoro barred from assuming office or executing the functions of a governor.

CEREMONY

Preparations for the ceremony are already ongoing at Kiambu County headquarters.

According to a programme seen by the Nation, the event will be emceed by County Secretary Martin Mbugua.

Yesterday's swearing-in did not proceed as planned after Justice Onyiego failed to show up. He later released a statement raising legal concerns over the manner in which the event was planned.