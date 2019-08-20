Mr Ndolo and Mr Juma were accused of uttering words threatening to kill one Rashid Hamid, director at Richland Properties Ltd.

His co-accused are Mr Daniel Otieno Juma, Mr George Otieno, Mr Cyrus Nyamboga Gichana, Mr Bernard Ochieng Andai, Mr Dick Otieno Ombaka and Mr Hassan Dima Wario.

He was arrested on Saturday night at Bustani Gardens along Oledume Rd in Nairobi.

By MAUREEN KAKAH

Former Makadara MP Reuben Ndolo was Tuesday charged with creating disturbance and threatening to kill.

Mr Ndolo, who was charged alongside six others, appeared before Chief Magistrate Martha Mutuku, where he denied the charges. He was released on a cash bail of Sh200,000.

“On August 16 at around 18.45pm at Bustani Gardens, jointly with others not before court without lawful excuse, they uttered words threatening to kill the said person,” the prosecution told the court.

The court further heard that all the six accused persons forcefully broke into the gates of the said premise and commanded the security guards to walk out of their working place.

Mr Ndolo and Mr Juma were released on a cash bail of Sh200,000 or an alternative bond of Sh300, 000 with one surety.