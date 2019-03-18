By FRANCIS MUREITHI

Deputy President William Ruto's attack on DCI boss George Kinoti was in bad faith, the Kalenjin Council of Elders in Nakuru County has said, and warned him against criticising President Uhuru Kenyatta's appointees.

Dr Ruto has accused the Director of Criminal Investigations of being used to undermine mega Jubilee Party projects in the guise of fighting corruption.

In Kericho on Sunday, Mr Ruto claimed Mr Kinoti had been sucked into a political scheme aimed at derailing the projects.

'BAD TIMING'

The elders, led by county Peace Coordinator Andrew Yatich, told the DP that attacks on Mr Kenyatta's appointees were tantamount to attacking the presidency he serves.

“The country is searching for a cure for three key things - corruption, the Building Bridges Initiative aimed at uniting the country as it will bring everybody on board and constitutional changes to make sure there is equitable sharing of resources. It is therefore bad for the DP to launch attacks on the DCI at this time,” Mr Yatich told the Nation on Monday.

“The DCI is a government agency which is helping the State to investigate and prosecute corruption cases. The DP's assertion that the DCI is undermining mega Jubilee projects is unfair to the person heading the critical institution."

He went on to say, "The DP and his close political allies should refrain from attacking institutions whose heads have been appointed by Mr Kenyatta. Dr Ruto is part of the presidency, a symbol of unity, by virtue of being the principal assistant.

"He should therefore stop attacking the DCI because that is a double standard on his part as the second in command. His attacks will be emulated by MPs snd MCAs who will ridicule presidential appointees leading the fight against corruption."

TRIBAL TAG

Mr Yatich further said it was wrong for a section of Rift Valley lawmakers to accuse the government of targeting a community in the anti-graft purge.

“This should cease forthwith because a corrupt person carries his or her own cross, not the tribal tag, and when he is pursued he is not supposed to cry foul and seek sympathy from his or her tribesmen,” he said.

The President and Orange Democratic Movement chief Raila Odinga are among leaders who have told the public that the war is not tribal but for the sake of securing the resources that Kenyans are in dire need of.

Mr Yatich also spoke of the war of words between Mr Odinga and Dr Ruto, saying its escalation was bad for the country.

“This war will derail President Kenyatta's Big Four agenda. The two leaders should tone down their attacks as they are not healthy for the country's development agenda,” he said.

Regarding warnings of chaos in the Rift Valley if a certain community is targeted in the fight against corruption, the official dismissed the “doomsayers” spreading the "falsehoods".

He added, "Kenya should move from the notion that the peace of this country is pegged on political kingpins representing communities.”

2022 CANDIDATE

Mr Yatich further denounced remarks by some leaders in the region that the ruling coalition will disintegrate if Mr Ruto is not the presidential flag bearer in the 2022 general election.

“The council does share such retrogressive thinking - that in the event the DP does not get the 2022 presidential ticket under Jubilee, there will be chaos in Nakuru,” he said.

He also condemned Mt Kenya leaders claiming the President has neglected the region in matters development.