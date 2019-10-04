By DAVID MUCHUI

More by this Author

Deputy President William Ruto has cautioned Jubilee Party politicians against being swayed to abandon their development agenda.

Speaking during a business-oriented fundraiser at Meru National Polytechnic on Friday, Dr Ruto said the country will thrive if governed by leaders motivated by growth, not propaganda.

"I have come to Meru several times and I will keep coming until I streamline the issues affecting this country. As Jubilee leaders, we were elected on the promise of delivering development and all of us must do that. The rest have nothing much but to make noise," he said.

CANCER

Earlier, Dr Ruto toured Meru Level Five Hospital and pledged that the government would provide ICU equipment worth Sh100 million and set up a cancer centre at the facility to promote Universal Health Coverage.

He called for increased nationwide early cancer screening to lower the disease burden.

Advertisement

Dr Ruto was accompanied by Meru Senator Mithika Linturi, MPs Mugambi Rindikiri (Buuri), Rahim Dawood (North Imenti), Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira), Moses Kirima (Central Imenti), Beatrice Nkatha (Tharaka-Nithi Woman Rep), Tecla Tum (Nandi Woman Rep) and Halima Mucheke (Nominated).

The MPs maintained that they would stand by Dr Ruto in his 2022 presidential bid and accused a section of Jubilee politicians of working against the party's principals.

2022 POLL BID

They accused the unidentified politicians of forcing them into backing ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Mr Gachagua said the Deputy President stood "by them during the hard times and they ought to give back by supporting him in 2022 [elections]".

"Those making noise about DP Ruto’s programmes of supporting Kenyans should stop making noise. We should not be forced into supporting other politicians because we are behind the DP," he added.

Senator Linturi said President Uhuru Kenyatta had made a commitment of backing his deputy, who is capable of taking over.

Hence, he said he would rally other leaders to support him.