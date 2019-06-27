By LUCAS BARASA

Deputy President William Ruto has refused to field questions from journalists over an alleged plot to assassinate him.

Dr Ruto on Thursday ignored requests from reporters to talk on the matter after a press conference on female genital mutilation at his Karen residence office in Nairobi.

He waved to journalists after the briefing outside his office before retreating to the building.

Moments later, security personnel ordered reporters, who had pitched camp outside the office in the hope that the DP would show up and speak on the assassination claims, to leave.

Dr Ruto has kept silent since the storm over the alleged murder plot rocked the Uhuru Kenyatta government and the ruling Jubilee Party.

MYSTERY LETTER

Mr Kenyatta’s deputy is also yet to file a formal complaint against central Kenya Cabinet secretaries, principal secretaries and parastatal heads adversely mentioned in the claimed scheme.

On Monday, three Cabinet members from central Kenya appeared at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to record statements after a letter allegedly authored by a minister and revealing the alleged assassination plot appeared online.

They are Peter Munya (Industry), Sicily Kariuki (Health) and Joe Mucheru (ICT).

The mystery letter had accused them of plotting to assassinate the Deputy President during a series of meetings held at Hotel La Mada.

SERIOUS

While they admitted that they had been having meetings at the hotel, they said it was meant to discuss Mt Kenya development matters.

But without any formal complaint filed, the trio did not record any statement.

On Wednesday, the DCI denied claims that he had approached the Deputy President to record a statement and said that he had not yet spoken to him.

“We can only ask for a statement from him once we determine whether the letter is genuine or mischievous. But we are treating it seriously since it touches on the life of the Deputy President of the country,” said Mr Kinoti.