By NATION TEAM

More by this Author

There is simmering tension in Nakuru ahead of a rally planned by leaders allied to Deputy President William Ruto at the Afraha Stadium on February 8.

Tangatanga legislators have maintained that the rally will go on as planned despite strong criticism by leaders allied to President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

The decision to hold the rally was reached after last week’s Naivasha meeting that brought together over 150 lawmakers.

The rally is spearheaded by Elgeyo-Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen, Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika and Bahati Member of Parliament Kimani Ngunjiri.

On Wednesday, several Tangatanga MPs who spoke to the Nation maintained the rally was still on.

“I am part of the team planning the rally... We will also officially invite President Kenyatta, former PM Odinga and all other leaders to the event,” said Kuresoi South MP Joseph Tonui. All leaders will be given equal opportunities to air their views, he added.

Advertisement

“Nobody can stop the redemption song. We welcome all Kenyans to the People’s BBI rally at Nakuru’s Afraha Stadium,” MP Moses Kuria wrote on his Facebook page.

“We wish to inform Governor Lee Kinyanjui that we will be in his county irrespective of whether the stadium is available or not. We will hold the rally even in the streets,” said Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi.

The Nation has established that the rally might face resistance. A source revealed that the meeting might not be allowed as it is seen as a launching pad for DP Ruto’s parallel BBI rallies.

“The county security team will not license the rally as it is seen to be disrespectful to the President,” said the source from the county government. Another source said the stadium has already been booked for a function that will take place between February 8-9.

In a statement, Governor Kinyanjui clarified that the leaders were welcome to hold the rally in the county, but warned that the event must not be used to divide the region. He also revealed that the county government was yet to receive a formal request for the planned rally.

Asked if he will attend the meeting, Mr Kinyanjui said he has a commitment and will not be available.

“On the day of the rally , I have a meeting outside the county, l will therefore not be in a position to attend,” he said.

Rift Valley regional coordinator George Natembeya in an interview with the Nation, also revealed, that he was yet to be notified about the planned rally.

However, the administrator cautioned, that the meeting will only take place if police determine that it will be peaceful.

“The leaders planning the meeting must notify the police in time. The county security team will provide a licence, if they feel the meeting will be peaceful, “said Mr Natembeya.

He added: “So far, no one has told me there will be a meeting.”

Nakuru County Commissioner Erastus Mbui, referred the Nation to the Nakuru county government, which he said manages Afraha stadium.

“They will first procure the venue with the county government before they write to the county security team for security. So far l am not aware of the meeting, “he said.

Yesterday a Nakuru based lobby group People’s Power Watch cautioned the politicians allied to DP Ruto against divisive politics.

They warned organisers of the meeting to avoid creating fear and confusion among Kenyans.