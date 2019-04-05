David Ochieng wins Ugenya by-election

By RUSHDIE OUDIA

Movement for Democracy and Growth party candidate David Ochieng has won the Ugenya parliamentary by-election.

Mr Ochieng garnered 18,730 votes to defeat ODM's Chris Karan who got 14,507 votes. Other contestants were Daniel Juma of Grand Dreams Development party who garnered 78 votes followed by Thirdway Alliance party's Brian Omondi (27).

"The will of the people can never be diverted; their wish will always emerge victorious," Mr Ochieng said.

NULLIFIED

The voter turn out was 57.88 per cent compared to 81.9 per cent during the 2017 General Election.

The by-election was called after the Kisumu High Court nullified Mr Karan's win over irregularities.