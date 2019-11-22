The Head of State, who met chairman of the BBI Taskforce, Garissa Senator Yusuf Haji on Friday said he will receive the report on Tuesday.

By DENNIS LUBANGA

President Uhuru Kenyatta has criticised a section politicians for rejecting the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report before seeing its contents. He said there is need to appreciate divergent views.

“There is no need for insults when it comes to this (BBI) report. Some people have rejected the BBI report yet they don't know it's contents,” said the President on Friday.

“Let us take time to go through this report and come out with good things that can make our country even better and more united,” he said.

MEANINGFUL DISCOURSE

The Head of State, who met chairman of the BBI Taskforce Garissa Senator Yusuf Haji on Friday, said he will receive the report on Tuesday.

“They are free to bring it (BBI report) to me on Tuesday and I assure you that as soon as I receive it, I will personally go through it and hand it to Kenyans,” said President Kenyatta.

He urged leaders across the political divide to stop politicising the issue.

“I urge politicians to read the BBI report and engage in meaningful discourse, we don't want to divide this country,” he said.

He added: " Let us address these issues in a sober way, as adults, as civilised human beings."

President Kenyatta spoke when he presided over the fourth Kibabii University graduation in Bungoma County.

He was accompanied by area Governor Wycliffe Wangamati, Senator Moses Wetang'ula, Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka and Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha.

The President urged all stakeholders to be committed to the development of young people as the country rolls out the Competence-Based Curriculum.

RESEARCH

"I ask our universities and other institutions of higher learning as well as middle level colleges to take the lead in transforming our young people. The government will continue to offer an enabling environment and at the same time continue to support the infrastructural growth and academic staff development in our educational institutions to ensure our young people succeed in life,” explained the Head of State.

President Kenyatta who doubles as the Chancellor of Kibabii University urged all universities to double their investments in research and innovation to enable them provide practical solutions to the country's challenges.

“The demand of higher learning in Kenya has rapidly increased over the last few decades and to meet these demands my administration has increased investment in these institutions with the aim of fostering growth of the economy," he said.

The Head of State, who also launched a multimillion hostel at the university, called for reforms in the entire education system including universities.

REFORMS

“We must come up with a robust education curriculum that is designed to equip and enable the learners to develop and own intellectual capacity relevant to the world today. This is why we have embarked on broad sector reforms meant at to streamline the operations of the local universities,” he said.

He urged all universities to collaborate with the ministry of education in undertaking reforms aimed at producing high quality graduates.

"To comply with the higher standards of training that have been set up by the ministry through the Commission of Higher Education, universities must get rid of the rampant duplication of degree programmes, professionalise their financial management structures and incorporate good governance principles in their operations," President Kenyatta said.