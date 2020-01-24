Ms Shebesh claimed politicians have in the past used such forums to attack and insult each other.

By GEORGE ODIWUOR

Politicians have been warned against insulting President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga during Saturday’s Coast region Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) consultative forum in Mombasa.

Chief Administrative Secretary in the Ministry of Gender and Social Services Rachel Shebesh, Homa Bay Woman Representative Gladys Wanga and Alego Usonga MP Samuel Atandi on Friday said it would be wrong for politicians to insult each other over the BBI report.

She said the Coast meeting should be used by leaders from the region to address issues affecting counties in the region.

“All leaders attending the BBI regional meeting should not attack each other. Only Coast leaders will be allowed to speak about issues affecting the region,” she said.

Ms Shebesh was speaking in Homa Bay Town during the graduation ceremony and the flagging off of students sponsored by the National Government Affirmative Action Fund to National Industrial Training Authority. She advised leaders to raise issues that can be incorporated in the BBI report.

Ms Wanga encouraged Kenyans to support the BBI saying it had many benefits.

Mr Atandi told leaders from other regions who are interested in airing their views on the report to wait for tours of their regions.