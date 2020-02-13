By DICKENS WASONGA

More by this Author

ODM leader Raila Odinga on Thursday took issue with leaders in an onslaught against supposed dynasties.

The Orange Democratic Movement leader said it is wrong to condemn people based on their family backgrounds and that all Kenyans should be treated equally.

"Nobody chose to be born to rich or poor parents. None chose to belong to tribes they found themselves in since it was God's will. [Dynasties] must not be advanced for political reasons [and] to discredit anybody," he said in Siaya.

Mr Odinga also dismissed claims that the BBI is causing a rift among leaders, reiterating that it is meant to end corruption and unite the public.

"What you have seen happening is not division but a healthy debate, which should be encouraged. It is like children of the same mother trying to outdo each other to get milk," he said.

CORRUPTION WAR

Advertisement

The ODM leader vowed to continue with his crusade against corruption.

He noted that the resolve to fight graft is unstoppable since it is geared towards pulling the country from the league of corrupt nations in the continent.

"We must intensify the fight against corruption to be able to grow into a mid-level country and be where Kenya deserves to be,” he said.

He spoke on the second day of Maranda High School's centenary celebration at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology (JOOUST),

Mr Odinga joined other leaders in watching a football match between Kogalo and Maranda FCs as part of the celebration.

He said it is shameful that many youths in Kenya are jobless yet corrupt leaders are plundering resources.

"We are currently playing in the league of corruption, with countries such as Nicaragua and the DRC as the most corrupt, instead of being at the top in the development agenda," he said.

Mr Odinga criticised leaders who troop to church every Sunday with donations and asked them to explain the sources of income.

"We can't have leaders who dish out ill-gotten money sourced from questionable sources in the name of church donations," he said.

EMPLOYMENT

The ODM boss said Kenya deserves better so the government should tap into the ICT potential and create jobs for the youth.

"Let us take advantage of the immense knowledge on ICT and expand fiber optic coverage to enable youths easily access the internet and earn a living or study online," he said.

Mr Odinga also asked the Sports ministry to identify and nurture talent among the youth.

"We have great talent that we can support to take the country further into the international soccer arena, " he said, noting sports is important and therefore deserving of the government's full support.

"People with sporting talent have become rich internationally. We can support our own players to grow to the international level," he said.