Ol’ Kalou Member of Parliament David Kiaraho was on Monday questioned for more than four hours by officers of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

Mr Kiaraho arrived at the EACC's Central region offices at about 11am in the company of his lawyer.

The MP blamed his political rivals for his predicament but the EACC said the interrogation concerned misappropriation of National Government Constituencies Development Fund (NGCDGF) in his constituency.

The commission denied reports that the MP was arrested over embezzlement, saying he was only being questioned to help with the probe.

“As of now there is no such thing as the arrest of the Ol Kalou MP. We invited the MP to assist in some investigations," Central regional boss Charles Rasugu said.

"We received complaints pertaining to alleged misappropriation of funds by the constituency. We have to look into any allegation. It was only fair to call the MP to shed light into the allegations."

The commission declined to give details saying it would be prejudicial should the matter reach the prosecution stage.

“The allegation is about embezzlement but the details of the allegations I cannot disclose at the moment. That would be prejudicial to the case,” Mr Rasugu said.

MILLIONS LOST

It is believed the investigation has to do with loss of up to Sh120 million between 2013 and 2018.

The MP has also been on the spot over projects including supply of desks to schools.

He came under fire last year due to delays in this project almost a year after a fundraiser was held in its support.

During a funds drive that Deputy President William Ruto attended on November 26, 2018, parents raised about Sh1 million.

The DP donated Sh1 million while area MP David Kiaraho gave another Sh1 million with a pledge that Sh10 million from the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) would be set aside.

But the project never took off prompting protests by the parents who made contributions and other residents.

RIVALS BLAMED

Mr Kiaraho pointed the finger at his political rivals, saying some are threatened by his ambitions.

He claimed they used the EACC summons to launch a smear campaign by telling the media that he had been arrested.

“There is someone purporting that I was arrested. I came here because there were some issues I heard about my constituency. I was here for clarification,” he said.

“I cannot rule out a political hand in this. I assure my constituents and Nyandarua at large that for those who could be trying to tarnish my name for political reasons [will not succeed]. The people of Nyandarua are more intelligent than that. Once I finish with this I will follow up with my lawyer and get to the bottom of this."