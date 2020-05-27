Elders, Rift MPs differ on how to reconcile Uhuru, Ruto

By BARNABAS BII

By ONYANGO K’ONYANGO

A section of Jubilee MPs from Rift Valley allied to Deputy President William Ruto are on a collision course with the Kalenjin Council of Elders over the 2022 succession politics even as political realignments emerge.

Whereas the lawmakers insist that the rift in the party can be resolved through talks between President Kenyatta and his deputy, the council of elders has expressed willingness to initiate mediation and resolve the differences that have seen some of the DP’s key allies lose their positions in Parliament.

The elders, who Tuesday admitted that their attempts to reconcile the DP and Baringo Senator Gideon Moi for the sake of political unity in the region had proved futile, said the wrangles in the ruling party are likely to deal a blow to the region’s unity.

CLINCHING PRESIDENCY

The elders also said that the community risks not clinching the presidency in 2022 due to the battle for control of Rift Valley votes between Mr Ruto and Mr Moi.

Myoot Council of Elders chairman John Seii said that their efforts to reconcile the two leaders had proved futile due to their high-handedness.

He said that the elders had failed to meet the two leaders in their bid to unite them.

“Both are our sons, but [they] have not listened to us. We have sought appointments through their personal aides and even approached them in public forums, but these have proved futile,” said Mr Seii.

The elders’ efforts have been derailed further by politicians allied to the two leaders who have been engaging in a war of words.

But according to Myoot elders, fielding two presidential candidates will be detrimental to the community.

“Our objective is unity of the Kalenjin community ahead of the 2022 General Election. It will guarantee better bargaining power even if one of our own does not succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta,” Mr Seii said.

UNITY

He said that they plan to reach out to President Kenyatta and DP Ruto in a bid to end the ongoing cold war between them for the sake of the unity of the country.

However, Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi said they were pushing for a dialogue between the two leaders. “We would like to see the President and his deputy engage in a dialogues rather than be embroiled in a cold war,” he said.

However, Soy MP Caleb Kositany and his Keiyo South counterpart Daniel Rono said there is no need for reconciliation.