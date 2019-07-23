Lobby faults Aukot drive on verifying signatures

By SAMWEL OWINO

The Elections Observation Group (Elog) wants the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to publish the 1.2 million signatures that it verified for the Punguza Mizigo referendum drive.

The group on Monday poked holes in the verification process of the signatures saying they noted a number of anomalies such as duplication of Identity card numbers, uniformity of significant number of signatures and lack of signatures repository.

They also observed that some of the forms submitted for verification lacked details such as ID numbers and signatures and now wants the electoral body to address all the issues through making public the 1.2 million verified signatures.

Addressing the press at their offices in Nairobi, Elog national coordinator Mulle Musau also said they were not allowed by IEBC to assess all the forms containing signatures for verification.

SCRUTINISE FORMS

“The observation we made were only from the few forms that we were allowed to access. It is important to point out that IEBC denied us an opportunity to scrutinise all the forms,” Mr Musau said.

He added: “ IEBC should publish the list of names in the Kenya Gazette or in any other public medium, in compliance with open data principles, so that those whose details are captured in the forms can confirm that they consented to the petition. This is a critical issue that would further authenticate the process, enhance transparency and avoid unnecessary litigation,” Mr Musau added.

According to the election group, there could be more signatures that are not authentic more than the 200,000 announced by the electoral commission.

The Election observers group also wants Parliament in consultation with other stakeholders to harmonise all electoral processes that seek to call for a change in the Constitution.

The move the group said will enable the people to have clarity on the issues being canvassed for effective participation and decision-making.

REFORMS

“A number of electoral reform processes are simultaneously being undertaken by different actors including Parliament, the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), faith-based organisation initiatives and now through the Punguza Mizigo process. Elog proposes that Parliament takes a leadership role towards harmonising all these processes,” Mr Musau said.

On Saturday, the Punguza Mizigo initiator, former presidential candidate Ekuru Aukot, said he has been meeting governors and senators in efforts to woo them to support the constitutional review.

The initiative proposes a seven-year one term president, reduce the number of MPs and senators. It also wants the scrapping of nominated positions in the Senate and county assemblies.

While some leaders are dismissing it saying it was dead on arrival others have praised it as a solution to the country’s woes.

Nominated MP David Sankok noted that the number of MPs was too high hence the need to have them reduced as proposed in Dr Aukot’s Bill.