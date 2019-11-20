By SAMWEL OWINO

Women leaders under the banner ‘Embrace Team’ have urged politicians to reduce unnecessary political tension in the country by opposing the yet to be released report of the Building Bridges Initiative team.

Led by Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru at a press conference in a Nairobi hotel Tuesday, the leaders urged those already opposed to the report to wait for its official release and make comments based on its contents.

“A divided country that is permanently on the brink is not in our best interest. At the very minimum, we appeal to all leaders to wait for BBI report to come out and stop polarizing the country over a report they haven’t seen. Leaders are meant to shed light not plant confusion,” Ms Waiguru said.

Ms Waiguru maintained that team embrace will continue to support the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga as the country has witnessed peace since the political truce between the two leaders on March 9 last year.

“The country was getting grounded by politics and leadership founded on hatred and divisions along party and ethnic lines. The country was crying for politics of engagement and respect regardless of our tribes and political parties,” Ms Waiguru said.

KEEP THE PEACE

The leaders present included Gladys Wanga (Homa Bay),Sabina Chege (Murang’a),Fatuma Gedi (Wajir),Esther Psaris (Nairobi), Naisula Lesuuda (Samburu West),Mishi Mboko (Likoni),Elsie Muhanda (Kakamega),Florence Mutua (Busia), Ruweida Obbo (Lamu),Nairobi county speaker Beatrice Elachi and former nominated senator Judith Sijeny.

Ms Wanga said the tranquility the country is enjoying at the moment is more important to the people of Kenya than any other political games aimed at clouding the BBI report.

Ms Wanga urged President Kenyatta to release the report as soon as possible so as to end the anxiety that has currently gripped the country over its contents.

Similar sentiments were expressed by Ms Mboko who said there is need to reduce unnecessary political heat over a report whose content is unknown.

“We hope the report will capture all the views given by Kenyans including women,” Ms Mboko said.

The leaders exuded confidence that the presentations it made before the team which included two positions for women at the executive if it is expanded,50-50 in all appointive positions, not more two-thirds gender rule in elective positions and the electoral system to retain the 290 constituencies and the 47 counties will be captured in the final report.