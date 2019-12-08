By NYAMBEGA GISESA

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i is on the spot as the punching bag of politicians allied to Deputy President William Ruto, who are accusing him of not being apolitical, as a Cabinet minister is theoretically supposed to be.

Just like his predecessors in the Interior docket who had tiffs with former vice-presidents (now called deputy president), the divide between Dr Matiang’i and DP Ruto is seen to have widened, with the two now said not to be on working terms.

Last week, during a fundraising event in Kirinyaga, at the home of Interior Security Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho, Dr Matiang’i further revealed the bad blood between them when he told off his critics who seemed to suggest that he was not respecting the DP.

Dr Matiang’i told the gathering that he was appointed by President Uhuru Kenyatta “and is hence only answerable to him because a home cannot be run by two men”, a statement that is viewed as a direct jibe at the DP.

2022 PRESIDENCY

Although the relationship between the two appeared fractured months before Mr Kenyatta gave Dr Matiang’i sweeping powers in overseeing government programmes, the cracks have since deepened after some legislators came out to say that they will support the CS if he seeks the presidency in 2022.

Political commentator Dismas Mokua feels that Dr Matiang’i is facing the harsh criticism by the DP’s allies as a result of President Kenyatta’s 2022 succession politics.

“One of the arguments is that the President gave him more responsibilities so as to groom him for the 2022 race,” Mr Mokua says.

Friends of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga and Mr Kenyatta allege that Dr Matiang’i is among individuals being considered as possible presidential candidates in 2022 if Mr Odinga chooses not to run.

“Although we have the traditional presidential hopefuls like Musalia Mudavadi and Kalonzo Musyoka, the likes of Matiang’i are also emerging and are now a threat to Ruto’s presidential bid,” Mr Mokua posits.

SILENCING DISSENTERS

Last week, several MPs allied to the DP taunted Dr Matiang’i for acting as if he was the President’s deputy.

“He (Matiang’i) should know that the only Deputy President we have is William Ruto. It seems that power has got into him,” said Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wa.

Dr Matiang’i has been accused of deploying security agents to work against Tangatanga leaders during the Kibra by-election and mobilising the crowds that jeered pro-Ruto speakers during the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report launch at the Bomas of Kenya.

“It seems that Matang’i is leading the side of the government that is undermining Ruto and his allies. It is not right for civil servants and the president’s appointees to appear to oppose the DP,” says Erneo Nyakiba, a former Kanu official who comments on political issues.

But former Interior security minister Julius Sunkuli says that the holder of the docket faces many adversaries due to the resources and power that come with it.

Other former holders of the position include Joseph Nkaissery, James Gichuru, George Saitoti, G.G. Kariuki, Njoroge Mungai, John Michuki, Justus ole Tipis, Jackson Angaine, Jackson Kalweo, Chris Murungaru and Joseph ole Lenku.

In most, if not all, of the cases, the holders are loved and hated in equal measure.

SUNKULI/SAITOTI WAR

Mr Sunkuli gives the example of his bad relationship with the Vice-President Saitoti.

He says that the resentment arose from the 2002 Moi succession politics.

“As the Interior minister, I was responsible for the ‘Uhuru Project’. This infuriated Saitoti, who also harboured presidential ambitions,” he recalls.

And adds that although Moi initially preferred Saitoti as his potential successor, things went haywire during a meeting of Maasai leaders from Kajiado held at State House.

The meeting, which almost ended in a fist fight, with the leaders telling President Moi to his face that Saitoti was not well-grounded even in his own Kajiado backyard to be considered as a possible contender for the presidency.

“Despite the opposition he faced by leaders from his backyard, he took it out on me as we campaigned for Uhuru Kenyatta,” Mr Sunkuli says.

BUDGET

By running a budget of Sh140 billion, a huge chunk of the national expenditure, Dr Matiang’i has become one of the most powerful insiders in President Kenyatta’s government.