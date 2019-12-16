By SARAH NANJALA

National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale and Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen have told off Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua after he made claims that his life is in danger.

Dr Mutua on Monday morning recorded a statement at the Kilimani Police Station saying that Mr Duale, Mr Murkomen and Deputy President William Ruto in two separate occasions at State House made threats against his life.

But in his response, Mr Duale, on his Twitter page, said that Governor Mutua is just seeking attention, adding that such fictitious accusations are “only fit for his (Mutua’s) failed Cobra Squad TV show”.

“You will not gain relevance by shouting the names of leaders who have achieved more than [you] can ever do. Focus on Machakos, Mutua,” Mr Duale tweeted.

“The truth is, attention seekers are looking for validation. They want to know they are worthy. You cannot use our names to increase your dwindling political shares in the village. We play a different league,” Mr Duale added.

At the same time, Senator Murkomen, also on Twitter, responded to the allegations by Dr Mutua.

The senator said that Governor Mutua has failed as a leader, adding that he (Dr Mutua) is writing another episode of his Cobra Squad series.

“Mr Mutua is writing another episode of his cobra squad series. Having failed spectacularly as a leader he turned himself into a Joseph Goebbels of his county government. He is of no consequence to anyone to deserve any attention let alone threats. Let us just watch the cinematic vipindiree (slang for ‘episodes’),” he said.

In a letter to the Inspector-General of Police Hillary Mutyambai, Dr Mutua stated that the threats were issued with unspecified consequences because of his stand on national issues, especially his fight against corruption.

The Machakos Governor also claimed that he suspects the threats are related to the 2022 presidential race which he has expressed interest in.

The governor’s allegations have caused a stir on social media, with some people asking the police to start investigations and provide him with additional security.