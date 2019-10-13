By BENSON AMADALA

More by this Author

By SHABAN MAKOKHA

More by this Author

The Central Organisation of Trade Unions (Cotu) Secretary-General Francis Atwoli on Sunday renewed his attacks on Deputy President William Ruto.

Mr Atwoli challenged Dr Ruto to tell Kenyans the source of his huge donations to churches.

Speaking at Bukhwala Seventh Day Adventist Church in Khwisero Constituency, the Cotu boss told the Dr Ruto to stop wasting time campaigning to become president in 2022 saying the DP lacked the credibility to serve as president.

SUPPORT

The Cotu boss said that the Luhya community would never support Dr Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid.

“If the deputy president thinks he can win the support of the Luhya community by frequenting western region to attend church functions and making donations, he is mistaken. Some of our leaders have become cheap and are busy chasing handouts,” said Mr Atwoli.

Advertisement

He told Dr Ruto to read the signs and stop dreaming of succeeding President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“I want to tell Dr Ruto that he has no place in the next government. He should stop running around in churches and dishing out huge donations,” said Mr Atwoli.

DONATIONS

The trade unionist criticised the leadership Catholic Church for accepting donations from politicians without questioning the source of the money.

Reacting to Mr Atwoli’s remarks, former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale challenged the Cotu boss to name his preferred presidential candidate and focus his energy and resources by campaigning for him.

“Mr Atwoli should know that Dr Ruto will not be defeated in the 2022 presidential race through verbal attacks,” said Dr Khalwale.

Mr Atwoli had earlier said that politicians who support Dr Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid will face the wrath of voters.

“I’m going to convene another meeting at Bukhungu Stadium and draw a list of politicians who will become the next governors, senators and MPs. Those running around in western as they campaign for the deputy president have their days numbered,” said Mr Atwoli.

REFERENDUM

He said he had earlier predicted the country was headed for constitutional changes.

“Today, I want to tell the DP that he does not stand a chance of ascending the presidency in 2022. He should first tell Kenyans the source of his wealth before dreaming of becoming the next president,” said Mr Atwoli who was accompanied by Cotu top officials and MPs Omboko Milemba (Emuhaya) and Christopher Aseka (Khwisero).

He claimed that Catholic priests had received huge donations from politicians.

“It's good that their bishops have eventually seen the rot and stopped the trend. The clerics wanted to get rich overnight,” he claimed.

Mr Atwoli claimed that some priests had turned the church into places for worshipping people who give them huge amounts of money.

HANDOUTS

Mr Atwoli further accused a section of Luhya politicians of embarrassing the community by chasing handouts.

“This trend of handouts that has emerged among elected Luhya leaders is strange and embarrassing, Luhyas were known to be leaders and not beggars,” he said.

He said the zeal for change in the Constitution was unstoppable. The Cotu boss also took issue with recruitment process of police officers.

He said majority of police officers hired through corrupt means ended up stealing from the public.

“In future, we want police applicants to have recommendations from chiefs,” he said.

He asked President Kenyatta to keep tightening the noose on corruption. Mr Milemba condemned the eviction of people who bought land at Chesumei in Nandi County.