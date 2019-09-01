By GEORGE MUNENE

Fifteen MPs from Mt Kenya allied to the Tanga Tanga political lobby on Sunday rejected the Building Bridges Initiative and declared that Deputy President William Ruto’s race to State House was unstoppable.

In a bare knuckle attack on ODM leader Raila Odinga, the MPs said Dr Ruto was not giving up his presidential ambitions.

Speaking at Kangaita Primary School in Kirinyaga County, the lawmakers told Mr Odinga to forget becoming Kenya’s president.

2022 ELECTIONS

They vowed to continue drumming up support for DP to ensure that he takes over power in 2022 elections.

The MPs were Munene Wambugu (Kirinyaga Central), Gichimu Githinji (Gichugu), George Kariuki (Ndia), Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira), George Murugara (Tharaka), Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu), Kimani Ichung’wa (Kikuyu), Jane Kihara (Naivasha), Josphat Gichunge (Tigania East), Michael Muchira (Olojorok), Mary Wamahua (Maragwa) and Benjamin Mwangi (Embakasi Central)

Others were Woman Representatives Wangui Ngirici (Kirinyaga), Beatrice Nkatha (Tharaka Nthi) and Faith Gitau (Nyandarua).

The lawmakers who accompanied the Deputy President claimed the BBI was formed to propel Mr Odinga to State House and they would not embrace.

DISBANDMENT

“The BBI is meant to spoil for Dr Ruto and we shall not back it,” said Mr Wambugu.

Ms Ngirici dismissed the BBI as a waste of time and resources and called for its disbandment.

And Mr Ichung'wa said the BBI was meant for reconciling Kenyans and ensure peace prevails but unfortunately it has turned out to be a political outfit meant to create seats for few rich ‘political rejects’.

"The BBI has become useless and it should be disbanded, Dr Ruto is our presidential candidate for 2022," he added.

RETIRE

Ms Kihara described Mr Odinga as a spent force and told him to retire from politics.

"Mr Odinga should pack up and go home and leave Ruto to pursue his presidential ambitions," she posed.

On his part DR Ruto defended Jubilee saying it was solid.

"Jubilee is intact and will continue focussing on transforming the country by initiating development projects," he said.