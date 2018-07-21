By BARACK ODUOR

Homa Bay Governor Cyprian Awiti will appeal the nullification of his re-election at the Supreme Court.

In an update in his Twitter handle on Saturday, Governor Awiti said he reached the decision after consulting Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga.

On Thursday, the Court of Appeal endorsed the High Court ruling cancelling his win in the August 2017 election following a petition by former Kasipul MP Oyugi Magwanga.

"I am proceeding to the Supreme Court to appeal the ruling of the Court of Appeal over the Homa Bay County gubernatorial election," he wrote.

County Secretary Isaiah Ogwe said: "We are set to appeal the ruling of the Court of Appeal at the Supreme Court; county operations are running as usual."

Concerning the matter, ODM chairman John Mbadi told the Nation that the party's top leadership will discuss the way forward.

"I cannot comment much on the Homa Bay gubernatorial issue, but the party's top organs will give direction after meeting," the Suba South MP said.

Mr Magwanga said he is ready for the election.

"Homa Bay County yearns for change, we should not delay this by further court battles," he said.