Governor Njuki, MCAs clash over Punguza Mizigo Bill

Tharaka-Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki has differed with his Members of County Assembly on Thirdway Alliance party leader Ekuru Aukot's Punguza Mizigo Bill.

Speaking in Mukothima ward in Tharaka constituency on Friday, Mr Njuki warned the MCAs who have vowed to endorse the Bill that they risk losing jobs should the bill succeed.

The governor asked the MCAs to read the bill carefully instead of supporting it blindly.

MERGER

He said many members of county assemblies were being blindfolded by the clause that seeks to increase allocation of funds to the devolved units. He said many of them overlooked sections that call for merger of elective units.

“There is likelihood of locking yourselves outside because if this bill goes through, Tharaka-Nithi County risks being merged with Meru County and wards and constituencies will be reduced,” said Mr Njuki.

Led by Majority Leader and the Karingani ward rep Godfrey Murithi the MCAs vowed to endorse the bill once it lands in the assembly.

The MCAs argue that the bill seeks to strengthen devolution. They said that using the ward as the primary unit of development would spur economic growth.

PUNGUZA MIZIGO

“We are ready to support Punguza Mizigo Initiative Bill because it seeks to reduce the burden on Kenyans and to promote devolution,” said Mr Murithi.

The Jubilee governor also dismissed Building Bridges Initiative Task Force noting that its main agenda was to create positions for a few politicians at the expense of the burdened Kenyans in the guise of peace.

He said any available money should be given to counties instead of spending taxpayers, money on a referendum.