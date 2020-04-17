Guyo back as Nairobi assembly Majority Leader

Mr Tuju said that the current majority leadership was put on an interim basis last year November.

The changes have been communicated by Jubilee Party Secretary General Raphael Tuju in a letter dated April 16, 2020.

Matopeni/Springvalley ward representative Abdi Guyo has returned as Nairobi County Assembly Majority Leader as Jubilee Party makes changes to its leadership.

Mr Guyo, who was relieved of the seat last year and replaced with Dandora III MCA Charles Thuo, will be deputised by Peter Wanyoike.

Mihang'o MCA Paul Kados will be the new Majority Chief Whip replacing nominated MCA June Ndegwa.

Mr Kados will be deputised by South B MCA Waithera Chege. Ms Chege served as Chief Whip before she was replaced by Ms Ndegwa last year.

Mr Tuju said that the current majority leadership was put on an interim basis last year November but after a number of consultations, the party settled on the new lineup.

He said the changes are in accordance with Political Parties Act that vests the power of designation of party leadership at the county assembly to the Majority and Minority Party and in compliance with Article 20 of the Nairobi County Assembly Standing Orders.

"The leadership is expected to adhere to the well laid down communication channels at Jubilee Party and uphold tenets of house leadership set out in the Jubilee Party constitution and the laws of Kenya," reads letter copied to Speaker Beatrice Elachi, Clerk of Nairobi County Assembly and Governor Mike Sonko.

At the same time, Maringo Hamza MCA Mark Ndung'u has been retained as the party's representative in the Country Assembly Public Service Board. He was appointed to the Board last year replacing Mr Guyo.