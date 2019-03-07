The ANC leader said the government must not allow JKIA to be taken over by KQ.

Mr Mudavadi also asked the government to make public all the events affecting Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), especially the graft issues.

By FAITH NYAMAI

All public-private partnerships should be frozen until public confidence is restored, Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi has said.

Speaking in his Nairobi office on Thursday, Mr Mudavadi also asked the government to make public all the events affecting Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), especially the graft issues.

Mr Mudavadi said the Jubilee government had lost public confidence and asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to step up the war on corruption.

“In the newest developments on State graft, the government is trying to merge Kenya Airports Authority and Kenya Airways in a highly opaque and suspicious manner,” he said.

“We cannot keep wondering when these people will get satisfied. Must they bleed the country dry to its very last drop of blood to feed their thirst for wealth?” he posed.

“The President must step up the graft war and freeze all public-private deals on national assets,” he said.

Mr Mudavadi added that his party was deeply concerned over the way the government was dealing with aviation workers, who are currently on strike.

Kenya Airport Workers Union (Kawu) called for a strike to oppose a proposed takeover of JKIA by the financially-crippled Kenya Airways (KQ). The ANC party leader said billions of shillings had been sunk into the troubled airline.

The workers went on strike over fear of job losses. It is claimed that more than Sh500 million was lost on Wednesday alone due to cancellation of flights and booking of passengers into hotels.

“What we have witnessed is completely in conflict with civilised behaviour. Workers’ rights are protected in the Constitution of Kenya,” he said.

He called for the sacking of staff in the industrial relations department, saying they had failed in their mandate to initiate dialogue with the striking workers.

Cabinet Secretary James Macharia has since termed the strike illegal and branded the picketing employees “criminals”. The strike has affected more than 2,000 workers across airports and airstrips in Kenya.

“The goings-on in KQ and KAA are happening against the backdrop of Kenya's recent charter to have direct flights to the United States. What message is the government giving to those who opened up the US market?” he asked.

Mr Mudavadi condemned government officials involved in corrupt deals at the expense of the country. He cited the recent dam construction scandal where billions of shillings were said to have been stolen.

He also cited reported cases of plunder of Kenya Power, Galana-Kulalu, Ministry of Youth and Sports, National Youth Service, and Ministry of Environment (through a dubious afforestation project).

Further, he cited reported scandals at Ketraco, National Health Insurance Fund (mainly Afya House), Eurobond and at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.