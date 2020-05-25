Have mercy on Washiali, troubled Echesa tells Uhuru

By SHABAN MAKOKHA

Former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa has pleaded with President Uhuru Kenyatta to have mercy and pardon Mumias East MP Benjamin Washiali, the Majority Chief Whip, amid a looming purge as the Head of State seeks to stamp control over the Jubilee parliamentary leadership.



Mr Echesa’s plea came as it emerged that the Musalia Mudavadi-led Amani National Congress (ANC) is angling for a share of the Jubilee spoil in the ongoing parliamentary leadership reorganisation.



Mr Washiali alongside Majority Leader Adan Duale, Deputy Majority Whip Cecily Mbarire and Budget and Appropriation Committee chairman Kimani Ichungwa are likely to face the ongoing purge targeting Jubilee rebels in the Senate and the National Assembly as the war between the President and his deputy William Ruto intensifies.



Two weeks ago, key allies of the DP in the Senate were kicked out of their plum leadership positions.



The Jubilee leadership has tentatively scheduled a parliamentary group meeting on June 2 or 6 that is expected to effect similar changes in the National Assembly.



The changes are expected to aid in the passage of planned constitutional reforms initiated through the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) that was hatched after the handshake between President Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga.



As Mr Washaili faces the chop, it has emerged that Mr Mudavadi’s ANC is eyeing his seat, with Lugari MP Ayub Savula who doubles as the ANC deputy party leader supporting looming changes in the National Assembly.



“We (ANC) are ready to support President Kenyatta to run affairs of the Assembly. Let him crack the whip and organise his party,” said Mr Savula, amid revelations that a group of MPs from the Western region ha fronted Navakholo MP Emmanuel Wangwe to take up the Majority Whip position from Mr Washiali and Ikolomani MP Bernard Shinali to replace Mr Wangwe as vice chairperson of the Agriculture Committee.



But Mr Echesa argues that since Mr Washiali comes from the Wanga sub-tribe of the Luhya, the community will be left without representation in government after he was fired from Sports Ministry.



“Even though it is the prerogative of the President to arrange and re-organise his government, I plead with him on behalf of the Wanga people to let our brother Washiali remain with the Chief Whip position. This is the only position the Wanga community that is famous from the leadership of King Nabongo Mumia is holding on in the government,” explained Mr Echesa.



He said the Wangas supported Mr Kenyatta’s re-election in 2017 and he should show some appreciation by retaining Mr Washiali.



“I request President Kenyatta to refer to IEBC and he will realise that Mr Washiali delivered over 8,000 votes against Mr Wangwe’s 2,000,” added Mr Echesa.



Another possible target in the radical reorganisation of the House committees is the vocal Adan Duale who has, however, remained mum.



While some quarters argue that Mr Duale has performed well by promoting Government agenda in the House and was likely to be pardoned, Cotu Secretary General Francis Atwoli insists that the Garissa Town MP must be shown the door if Mr Washiali will be removed from his position.

