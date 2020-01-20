By VITALIS KIMUTAI

A section of Rift Valley leaders have insisted that the Jubilee succession plan, in which President Uhuru Kenyatta was to serve two terms then back his deputy William Ruto for the top seat, must be honoured.

The relationship between the President and his deputy remains shaky as the clock ticks towards the 2022 General Election.

The falling out between the two has been aggravated by the close working relationship between President Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

Campaigns for the BBI are fast gaining momentum with the entry of Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi and Bungoma Senator and Ford Kenya party leader Moses Wetangula.

DIVISIVE TOOL

Led by Kericho Governor Paul Chepkwony and his Nandi counterpart Stephen Sang, the Rift Valley leaders said the Jubilee pact should not be broken as that would be the highest level of political betrayal.

"It’s important that leaders learn to keep the promises they make to the public and, especially on the Jubilee succession plan, the covenant should be kept," said Professor Chepkwony.

Mr Sang said the BBI should not be used to divide the people ahead of the next polls.

“The BBI is no longer what we thought it was. It has now been turned into a political tool by some leaders who want to use it to ascend to leadership in the 2022 poll,” said Mr Sang.

“We should be careful in Jubilee lest we disintegrate as a party… we should not lose sight of the prize, which we must deliver.”

The leaders, including Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot, Belgut MP Nelson Koech and his Kipkelion West counterpart Hillary Koskei, made the remarks at Kericho Teachers Training College at the weekend during Full Gospel Churches of Kenya founding bishop Reverend Dr Ezekiel Kiptoo Koech’s funeral service.

NO FAVOURITES

“We must remember as leaders that in the fullness of time, the voters will hold us to account for our pre-election promises and actions,” said Mr Cheruyiot, adding that Dr Ruto stood the highest chance of succeeding President Kenyatta.

“We delivered our side of the bargain by backing President Kenyatta for two terms and we expect our political allies to back Dr Ruto to take over at State House," said Mr Koech.

Mr Koskei said the BBI process would only create positions for the political class at the expense of the poor. "They have shifted the goalposts with a clear agenda to exclude others," said Mr Koskei.

Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu recently said that if Dr Ruto does not change his attitude towards BBI, he should forget the presidency.